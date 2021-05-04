Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Florida PSC Approves Temporary Hurricane Michael Surcharge for St. Joe Natural Gas Company

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) today approved a Settlement Agreement (Agreement) for a temporary storm restoration recovery charge that allows St. Joe Natural Gas Company (SJNG) to recover costs for Hurricane Michael.

With Commission approval, SJNG began collecting an interim storm recovery surcharge in May 2020. The Agreement, between SJNG and the Office of Public Counsel—representing customers—will continue the surcharge through December 2024.  SJNG will recover $330,115 based on the Agreement.  Any over or under-recovery will be handled through the Natural Gas Conservation Cost Recovery Clause. 

“Located in the Panhandle, St. Joe’s service territory took a direct hit from Hurricane Michael, and its system was severely damaged,” said PSC Chairman Gary Clark. “This Agreement will help the company continue to provide reliable service to its customers by providing rates and a surcharge that is fair, just and reasonable. Because it helps both the company and its customers, we found the Agreement to be in the public interest.”

SJNG residential customers will continue to see a surcharge that will range from approximately $1.68 to $3.10 per month based on the level of usage.  Any over or under-recovery will be handled through the Natural Gas Conservation Cost Recovery Clause.

Hurricane Michael—a Category 5 storm—made landfall near Mexico Beach on October 10, 2018, causing widespread destruction of utility infrastructure, as well as roads, homes, and businesses.

St. Joe Natural Gas Company, located in Florida’s Panhandle, provides natural gas service to customers in Port St Joe, St Joe Beach, Mexico Beach, White City, Overstreet and Wewahitchka.

