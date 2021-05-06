Location, Location, Location -ART on Land, Air & Sea

Lisa M. Berman, Photo by Daniel Oropeza

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LAND: Sculpture To Wear is landing in Italy! Lisa M. Berman, Visionary Proprietor of Sculpture To Wear Gallery will be featured in the highly anticipated coffee table book “ARTISTAR Jewels 2021” will be published in July of 2021. As the first appointed United States Ambassador of the global brand with headquarters in Milan, Lisa’s 22 years of expertise in the jewelry, wearable art and fashion industry will help them reach another level of sophisticated collectors, makers and connoisseurs. The book features an impressive presentation of Award-Winning International jewelry artists and is provided to 5,000 select luxury brands, 5-star Hotels and media outlets in alignment with the high standards of the 10-year-old company ARTIST Star. The expose of her Laguna Beach Atelier was photographed by ARTPRIZE Winner sculptor and photographer Daniel Oropeza. Berman was scheduled to participate as a judge in Milan Jewelry Week June 3-6th, 2021 for the annual design competition, but the event was cancelled due to the pandemic. The exciting array of 100+ fashion, design and jewelry related events will resume in October of 2022. “I’m anxious to see (and try on) the incredible pieces in person and meet the artists as well as the ARTIST STAR Team”. Berman already has her bags packed and passport renewed.

AIR: People are anxious to go “anywhere” now and hopping on plane provides the quickest exit strategy. While travelers wait, ART can take them on a journey before they even step onto the airplane. The John Wayne Airport in Orange County, CA has a history of hosting interesting art and cultural exhibitions. “Hot Glass” is on view From April 10th – Oct. 15th, 2021, with over 30 artists working in the medium of glass, (also adding eclectic combinations of wood, steel, metal, etc.) is no exception. Represented by Berman Arts Agency, Craig French, an artist from Laguna Beach was selected from hundreds of artists for the show. From start to finish the process took one year – “it’s not only labor intensive for the artwork to be conceptualized and made, Berman states, but the administrative aspect of submission, presentation, corresponding with the curator, Antoinette Sullivan, and responding to the Airport Arts Commission is time consuming”. French has 6 pieces of glass and metal art which are featured in a total of 36 linear feet in the installation space. All works are for sale. Sorry, collectors, the art has to stay in display cases - you can’t take them on the airplane.

SEA: Berman revels in creating interesting and unexpected alliances whether it’s in her personal style from Sculpture To Wear or Berman Arts Agency. She already features contemporary art in the 6-acre Oropeza Sculpture Garden and this time she’s hitting the high seas… at least locally. Berman loves to sail – she grew up sailing on a neighbors’ iconic 85ft wooden schooner “The Kelpie”, built in 1928 and was a crew member in the classic “Newport Beach to Ensenada Race” when she was just 11 years old! “Being raised in Laguna Beach, I’ve always loved the ocean and being part of a sailing crew, adds another dimension to that – you learn an entirely new level of respect for the ocean with its incredible power, unexpected changes and beauty. And it’s thrilling to be that close to whales and dolphins”. When the opportunity arose with Aventura Sailing Club in Dana Point Harbor to collaborate on a project that integrates art and the ocean into their club, Berman jumped at the chance. Aventura has established their fleet with four Beneteau luxury yachts– the contemporary vessels designed in France (with additional Italian elements) are hand-crafted solid sailing performers and according to Berman are “literally works of Art on the water”. “This collaborative concept is to create a synergistic cultural lifestyle experience for the club’s members when they’re not on the water sailing. It makes perfect sense”. Featured are works by Daniel Oropeza -his fish sculpture “Lupe” was commissioned by the Jacques Cousteau Society, a series of Glass and metal “Sail” sculptures designed specifically for the Aventura brand by Craig French and abstract paintings by Lynn Freeman. The launch will be May 22nd, to coincide with Aventura’s first Artwalk produced by Lynn Freeman and Berman.

Berman’s Sculpture To Wear Atelier in Laguna Beach is open by appointment and features a unique selection of jewelry and wearable art, featuring archival works by Cara Croninger, Robert Lee Morris and Marc Cohen, as well as fine art and photography. Lisa M. Berman is available for Consulting for Art, Design, Jewelry and Fashion on a monthly and hourly basis, in person or via phone / zoom. Lisa focuses on working with phenomenal talent, mostly established, museum quality artists - building brands, sales, placement in corporations and connecting strategic alliances.

LISA M. BERMAN

Lisa M. Berman, is the Visionary Proprietor of Sculpture To Wear, a gallery instrumental in launching studio jewelry in the United States. Berman curates exhibitions and places collections into museums, as well as offering an eclectic array of art, jewelry and unique objects via her curatorial installations to discerning collectors, media and art institutions, which have been featured in multiple films, television and publications. The founder of Berman Arts Agency, Berman is also the Director of the Oropeza Sculpture Garden and West Coast Representative of Archival Collections for Robert Lee Morris and Cara Croninger. In 2020, Berman was appointed as the first United States Ambassador for ARTISTAR Jewels – and incorporates Augmented Reality via REPLAYER into her new artistic collaborations. Berman continues to be a trailblazer.

A full-time consultant, Berman is an expert in the fields of Jewelry, fashion, design and public art. Her expertise extends to major markets, museums and corporations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia, and Europe. Based in Southern California, Berman has served on the Board of Governors for Otis College of Art and Design, Public Relations Chair for the Fashion Council at LACMA, the museum collection board at Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising and on the Advisory Board of Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Renée C. Byer’s nonprofit, Positive Change Can Happen. Berman is also immersed in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) projects and producing documentary films. In 2019 Berman collaborated with ArtPrize winner Daniel Oropeza to launch the six-acre Oropeza Sculpture Garden at the Nursery by SouthWinds in Irvine, CA.