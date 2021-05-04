Women For Success To Hold Second Annual Virtual Conference May 5 – June 6, 2021
#InvestinYourself2021MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The second annual Women for Success Con 2021 (conference) will bring a line-up of powerful speakers from the South Florida area to the global stage May 5, 2021 – June 6, 2021 for a month-long of powerful motivation.
Themed, “Invest in Yourself 2021,” Women for Success Con 2021 will focus on teaching self-identifying women to invest in themselves mentally, physically, and financially to create generational impact.
Keynote speaker, Jen Gottlieb, former co-host on VH1, Broadway national tour star, co-founder of Super Connector Media, a full service PR agency, and co-creator of the famous Be on TV Bootcamp which teaches business owners and experts everything they need to know to get on TV in 5 days, will motivate and empower the women on how to gain the confidence and knowledge to get into the mainstream media, or on the stage of that major event -- giving them the authority and social proof to place them at the top of other industries.
What sets this virtual conference apart is that each and every speaker, masterclass, and panel will provide attendees with an actual, tangible value within each presentation that they can implement in real-time.
The goal for the event is to raise enough proceeds to provide up to five self-identifying female entrepreneurs with $1,000 small-business grants, and the remaining will go toward programming which includes providing women with essentials to start their new businesses in the form of business showers. Any remaining proceeds will fund future free workshops, tools, and resources.
Hosted by Lauren Marsicano, Esq., Networking and Business Growth Expert and founder of the Networking Maverick Community, the Women for Success Con 2021 will feature dynamic leading ladies ready to empower the masses. The conference will consist of morning workshops, lunch and learns, masterclasses, panel discussions, key notes and networking.
Marsicano says, “Women for Success Con 2021 will focus on teaching self-identifying women to invest in themselves mentally, physically, and financially to create generational impact. We aim to teach attendees how to create generational wealth, but we can’t forget about our mental wellbeing either. Generational wealth can’t happen without investing in our generational health as well. This conference will be sure to cover every aspect of investing in ourselves as women.”
Women for Success Con 2021 has partnered with Run the World platform host to bring the virtual experience to the conference. Leading up to the keynote speakers on June 4 - 6, attendees will have the opportunity to take master classes from experts, attend sessions with industry leaders and influencers, and digitally mingle with other attendees, speakers, and sponsors during virtual speed-connecting cocktail hours right from their phones. Attendees will have an opportunity to create individualized profiles and 30-second digital "handshakes" that attendees can view anytime or before the virtual cocktail hours.
The month-long conference line up can be found at https://www.giveforsuccess.org/women-for-success-con-2021. Keynote speakers and conference guests are being updated weekly. For information on grant applications and conference sponsorship opportunities, please contact Lauren@GiveforSuccess.org.
