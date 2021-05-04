Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 739 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,545 in the last 365 days.

Burgum waives hours of service for haulers of anhydrous ammonia and other fertilizers

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has signed an executive order granting an hours of service waiver for drivers of commercial vehicles transporting anhydrous ammonia and other fertilizers.

Warm, dry conditions have increased the demand for fertilizer volumes as producers statewide are in the fields doing concentrated spring work.

Waiving the hours of service requirements will ensure that haulers can deliver greater volumes of fertilizer in shorter periods of time to meet producers’ needs and enable the completion of crop planting and other work. State Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring requested the waiver.

The waiver will remain in effect through May 31. All road safety and vehicle compliance regulations still apply.

The order can be viewed here

You just read:

Burgum waives hours of service for haulers of anhydrous ammonia and other fertilizers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.