May 4, 2021 - TWC Releases Guidance on Overpayments Related to Identity Theft

Date: May 4, 2021

Media Contact: James Bernsen Phone: 512-463-8556

Austin – The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) is issuing guidance to individuals who receive notices of overpayment due to identity theft, to clarify the best way to respond to such instances.

Identity theft is on the rise, and scammers are targeting Texans, using stolen information to attempt to gain further information. While TWC identifies and locks down most fraudulent applications, it is possible in certain circumstances that some benefits payments have been paid on these imposter claims. In such situations, Texans who have never applied for unemployment benefits may get a notice of overpayment. These individuals are not responsible to pay these benefits back. They should instead take the following steps:

Report the fraud immediately using the TWC fraud portal. Note that individuals who report suspected ID theft to TWC do not always receive a call, email, or letter in response to the information provided. However, they can be assured that the imposter claim is handled as quickly as possible to lock the claim and to prevent payment. TWC will only contact you if additional information is needed regarding the claim.

There is no need to respond to the overpayment letters or to file an appeal provided you did not apply for benefits. These letters will cease after TWC verifies the fraud and locks down the account.

verifies the fraud and locks down the account. If you have applied for benefits or received them recently, but are still the victim of ID theft, TWC might need more information to verify that the overpayment is connected to the fraudulent account and not to you. Please contact TWC in one of the following ways:

All Texans should take steps to secure their identities online by practicing internet security best practices. Treat your TWC account and all accounts like you would your bank account.

If you think you have been the victim of identity theft, report it using the TWC fraud and identity theft portal at https://mft.twc.state.tx.us/form/UIfraudENG.

