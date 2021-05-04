Brilliant Miller Releases Video Podcast Interview With Edward Creagan

Dr. Edward Creagan is board certified in hospice and pallative medicine. Ed shares what he learned assisting 40,000 people through the end-of-life.

If you don’t take care of yourself, there’s no backup. There’s nobody left to take care of your spouse, your neighbor, your friend or your partner.”
— Dr. Edward Creagan
SANDY, UT, USA, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edward Creagan is a two-time author, and the Mayo Clinic’s first provider to be board certified in hospice and palliative medicine. He has written over 500 scientific papers and has spoken at more than 1000 presentations around the world. Doctor Ed began his interest and journey toward hospice care at the early age of eight years old. He has since grown in his passion for end-of-life care and is determined to help caregivers do their job without burning out.

In this interview for the School for Good Living podcast, Doctor Ed joins Brilliant Miller to discuss the importance of making other’s days better, how to properly care for others, and how to do so healthily. They also talk about the dying process, and the best way to help others through it. They talk about the role of the caregiver, and the immense toll it can have on a person who does it full time. Lastly, they discuss the importance of thorough end-of-life financial planning.

Topics discussed:
- The importance of helping others
- The importance of proper financial planning
- Exploration of the dying process
- Honoring the dying person’s preferences
- Why dying individuals have a tendency to hang on
- The strain of being a full-time caregiver
- How to prolong your life

Dr. Creagan has written two books, including How Not To Be My Patient: A Physician’s Secrets for Staying Healthy and Surviving Any Diagnosis, and Farewell: Vital End-of-Life Questions with Candid Answers from a Leading Palliative and Hospice Physician.

Watch the interview on YouTube https://youtu.be/MheD2zIOJ5E and the audio version is available on Apple Podcasts (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts/id1389591902), Stitcher (https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts), Google Podcasts (https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9wb2RjYXN0cy5nb29kbGl2aW5nLmNvbS9mZWVkLw), and Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/show/2gAkcrCqCeit7H4csjdDGd).
Visit the Edward Creagan guest page at https://goodliving.com/guests/edward-creagan/.

Brilliant Miller podcast interview with Dr Edward Creagan

