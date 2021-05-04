Hélène DeSerres Creates Riveting Abstracts

Hopeful Helene DeSerres_green Aqua Muse Sylvia

In the last few years, I have been producing abstract work, the result of intuitive painting. Playing with colors, exploring various techniques for different effects” — Hélène DeSerres

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian-born, Hélène DeSerres is a mixed media artist. Working with watercolors, acrylics, wax, and bronze. She has had heavy artistic influences since her childhood and has integrated styles from different mediums. Embracing change in her creative urges has set the tone for the path DeSerres has walked through in her mature career.

Recently, she has been inclined towards abstract works in both photography and paint. Her subjects vary from organic environments, wild animals, and different cultural settings. She has a distinct style of choosing angles as if searching for a natural reflection of her subject in the environment, building up layers of images before settling on a surface—the depth revealing something palpable. There is an acute mastery of color evinced in her paintings. DeSerres skillfully chooses tones that would not typically be used together and creates a balance between soft and vibrant palettes on canvas. Contrasting colors juxtapose to the incredible effect where they compliment each other.

Her techniques vary from abstract paintings, photo surrealism, impressionism, acrylic & watercolor painting to sculpture designs. Behind her efforts are grave concerns about climate change and all the bitter realities most endangered species are facing. Using various media, she models new and mysterious creations using textures, transparencies, and vibrant colors that elicit the mysteries of nature and narrates the surrealism of the images.

Coming from a family where artworks were numerous, hanging on the walls of both the family home and that of the grandparents, Hélène DeSerres was exposed to “beauty” from a very early age. As a child, she remembers loving playing with pastels; the animal world already fascinated her, birds being her favorite subjects. It was light years away from knowing that one day, characters from the animal world were to populate her imagination and mark her creativity.

