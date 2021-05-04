Maryland Magician Now Accepting Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Ethereum for Virtual and Live Magic Shows
Baltimore area magician Lowell Sheets announces expanded payment options for live and virtual magic shows, accepting Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin as well as all traditional payment forms.
As ‘The Magic Bartender’ and ‘The Magic Emcee’, Sheets provides laughter, magic and amazing memories performing at wedding receptions, corporate gatherings, fashion shows, charity galas, holiday events, trade shows and private parties including birthdays, anniversaries and more.
With last year’s prohibitions on live gatherings, he has crafted live virtual shows for all occasions and all sizes of audiences. Today, with the return of live events, he continues to offer live entertainment over the Internet, opening up the world to his talents.
The explosion in cryptocurrencies, and the tight camaraderie of the dogecoin community and investors has led him to create https://www.DogeMagician.com to highlight his payment options and open up more opportunities to entertain virtually.
He specializes in card magic, humor and mentalism, so he is hired mainly for teenage and older audiences. Corporate sponsorships for charity galas and trade shows can include specially designed company logo branded playing cards that make lasting souvenirs (and lasting marketing impressions) for audience members who have their signed card appear afterward in an ‘impossible’ location.
Having been on magic stages and performed close-up magic from Maryland to Mexico, Sheets has gathered over 150 5-star online reviews on Google, Facebook, Wedding Wire and other platforms. His videos can be found by searching “The Magic Bartender” on YouTube.
For an interesting interview, or to schedule a live or virtual event, visit https://themagicbartender.com/ or email info@themagicbartender.com .
Lowell Sheets, CEO and Founder
