I-15 Southbound Nightly Upgrades, Lane Closures May 24-September 2 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will reduce Interstate 15 southbound to one travel lane between Jean and Primm in Clark County from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly, Monday nights through Friday mornings, starting the evening of May 24 and concluding the morning of September 2.

The temporary closures are needed for a $10.8 million, 16-mile-long mill-and-pave upgrade project that also calls for installing a weigh-in-motion system at milepost 8, plus a full roadway rehabilitation of less than a half-mile of State Route 161 (Goodsprings Road) underneath the Jean interchange, among other improvements. Las Vegas Paving Corp. is the general contractor. The project will place about 100,000 tons of total asphalt or enough blacktop to pave more than 6,200 average-sized driveways.

The contractor will be working in a two-mile-long moving operation starting in Jean and moving southbound toward Primm. The impacted stretch of Interstate 15 averaged 60,900 vehicles daily pre-pandemic, with heavy truck travel accounting for 10 percent of total traffic. Motorists can expect up to 10-minute travel delays during the 100-working-day project, which expected to finish by year’s end.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate routes. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures, and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.