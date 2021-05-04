Digital Advocacy Platform GovBuddy Launches Collaboration on Issues
Industry Leading GovBuddy Introduces New Collaboration & Security EnhancementsSACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capitol Enquiry today announced GovBuddy Collaboration on Issues, a new feature. GovBuddy is the leading California digital advocacy platform. The GovBuddy Collaboration on Issues features were built to enable advocacy professionals to work together on the issues they care about by tying together our powerful up to date contact information in GovBuddy Directory.
Features and benefits of GovBuddy include:
1.) GovBuddy Directory, launched in 2009, has over 2,000 updates a year, making it the best resource for contacting the California State Legislature.
2.) GovBuddy Collaboration on Issues ties together the California State Legislature with collaboration features to coordinate advocacy efforts as a team.
3.) GovBuddy now offers real time updates by email and in GovBuddy Activity feeds.
GovBuddy Collaboration on Issues is now available at no extra cost for all GovBuddy users. For more information on GovBuddy, visit https://www.govbuddy.com.
About Capitol Enquiry: Capitol Enquiry was founded in 1973 by Ruth Pritchard and continues to serve the Sacramento community of advocacy professionals. Capitol Enquiry launched our first website in 1996. GovBuddy was launched in 2009 and has both web and mobile apps for subscribers.
