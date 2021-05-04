Monika Bendner’s Incredible Designs

The Actress

Monika Bendner

The Potter

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through a digital overlay and collage process, award-winning master artist Monika Bendner creates multilayered, surrealistic experiences through a combination of photographic prints and mixed media. Her compositions which are printed on a variety of materials, create a narrative that evokes emotions and multiple responses from her viewers;

With a background in photographic design, Monika Bendner’s work has transformed as she’s entered different phases of her growth and development as an artist over her active career. Her use of abstract lines and shapes conveys movement in their dimensionality, and her bold, rich, textured application of color emanates meaning through their saturation.

Viscerally recognizable through their intensity and layers, Bendner’s work is diverse and unconventional due to her various materials, methods, and techniques. She creates her work using various alternating combinations of the canvas, metallic photo printing, acrylic, glass, photography, and found objects.

Her metallic photographic prints are layered and expressed outside of time and space. She brings images into hyper-real kaleidoscope imagery pressed behind a thick acrylic/glass amalgamation. Works such as ‘Frieden: nur mit geklonten wesen’ (Peace: only with Cloned Beings) provide a glimpse into her message. With the common motif of a figurative hand layered in most of her collections, she leaves her work open for interpretation. Bendner created critiques on modern femininity and definitions of beauty in her Modenschau (Fashion Show) series, with powerful pieces such as In der Maske, Mannequin, Anprobe (Try On). Her powerful stand-alone work Boxenluder (Grit Girl).

Visually connecting disparate elements and creating a visually stunning image is the hallmark feature of Bendner’s work throughout her metamorphosis. Her collections of impressive, starkly captivating imagery continue to be thought-provoking and stimulate audiences around the world.

To know more about this artist, click here: https://www.arttourinternational.com/publications/2021-spring-issue/

Viviana Puello-Grimandi
ArtTour International Magazine
+ +19293517934 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Monika Bendner’s Incredible Designs

Distribution channels: Environment, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Viviana Puello-Grimandi
ArtTour International Magazine
+ +19293517934 ext.
Company/Organization
ArtTour International Magazine
988 Columbus Ave
New York, New York, 10025
United States
+1 800-807-1167
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Viviana Puello is an award-winning artist, writer, coach, Founder/CEO of ArtTour International—a revolutionary multimedia platform dedicated to promoting artists worldwide. As CEO, she has expanded the platform to include print and digital publications, an award-winning TV show, and more! Most recently the New York weekly listed Viviana as one of the Top 10 Female Entrepreneurs in 2020.

More about Viviana

More From This Author
Monika Bendner’s Incredible Designs
“Utilizing The Power of Poetry and Visual Arts To Advocate for Women Empowerment and For Our Planet”
Inner and Outer Landscapes
View All Stories From This Author