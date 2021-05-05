COKIN - NEW NX Series Filter Holder System

The NX Filter Holder The new design of the NX Filter Holder System is about the width of a dime NX Filter Holder kits offer money-saving options for upgrading.

New filter holder system prevents vignetting with ultra-wide-angle lenses up to 16mm

Every piece of the NX System was carefully designed to allow functionality and performance when stacking filters with popular super-wide-angle lenses” — Scott Mills

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, USA, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cokin introduces newly designed NX Series Filter Holder System that works on super-wide-angles with no vignetting up to 16mm.

The Cokin NX System is designed to work with super-wide-angle lenses up to 16mm wide and hold a circular polarizer and (2) 100mm wide square or rectangular filters without vignetting. Cokin designers were determined to engineer a thin but strong aluminum holder that maximizes functionality in the least amount of space while using common 100mm wide 2mm thick filters.

The NX holder cleverly houses the dedicated all-glass Circular Polarizer within the skeletal frame, yet is easy to mount and remove without touching the glass. Polarization is controlled by spinning a wheel on the outside of the holder. This means the polarizer does not add extra bulk to the system when it is used.

Next, they opted to eliminate the traditional filter slots that waste space between filters for micro ball-bearings on the inside of the holder. These bearings are precisely positioned to accept the small grooves on the sides of the NX filter frames designed exclusively for the NX system.

NX frames are compatible with:

• Cokin Nuances Extreme Neutral Density and Graduated ND Filters (Z-pro / L-series sizes)

• Cokin Nuances Clear Sky and Infrared IR72nm (Z-pro / L-series sizes)

• Other manufactured square and rectangle filters measuring 100mm x 100mm x 2mm thick and 100mm x 150mm x 2mm thick (please refer to the original manufacturer for your filter’s exact measurement and thickness)

All of these carefully considered design elements allow photographers to use 100mm wide filters with super-wide angles like the Sony and Canon 16-35mm lenses without vignetting.

Popular lenses that were tested with the NX System include:

• CANON EF 16-35mm F2.8L III USM : no vignetting at 16mm

• SONY FE 16-35mm F2.8 GM : no vignetting at 16mm

• FUJIFILM XF 10-24mm F4R OIS : no vignetting at 10mm

• NIKON Z 14-30mm F4 : slight vignetting at 14mm only when the filter-holder rotated by 45° - No vignetting when holder is level

• CANON RF 15-35mm F2.8L : slight vignetting at 14mm only when the filter-holder rotated by 45° - No vignetting when holder is level

Finally, Cokin offers five different money-saving kits. Each kit includes a carrying case, a microfibre cloth, three adapter rings ø72mm, ø77mm and ø82mm and an adapter ring cap.

The NX Series system will be available early June, 2021.

ABOUT KENKO TOKINA USA, INC.:

Kenko Tokina USA, Inc. is the exclusive U. S. distributor for Tokina lenses, Hoya filters, Cokin filters, Kenko photo accessories and SLIK camera support systems. Kenko Tokina USA provides marketing, sales, distribution, and technical/consumer service and support. Kenko Tokina is located in the original Surf City USA, Huntington Beach, CA and on the Web at www.kenkotokinausa.com.