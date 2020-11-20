Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TOKINA - NEW atx-m 23mm and 33mm f/1.4 prime lenses for Fuji X-mount mirrorless cameras

23mm and 33mm atx-m series f/1.4 lenses for Fuji X-mount cameras offer versatility for amateurs and professionals.

We are excited to be introducing our first series of lenses for the Fujifilm X-mount line.”
— Scott Mills

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, 92612, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tokina introduces compact, lightweight prime lenses for Fuji X-mount cameras.

The Tokina atx-m 23mm f/1.4 prime lens features an angle of view equivalent to 35mm in full frame cameras. It is an ideal tool for street scenes, environmental portraits and landscapes. The atx-m 33mm features an angle of view equivalent to 50mm in full frame cameras. This standard angle lens is highly versatile for amateurs and professionals. The ultra-fast f/1.4 aperture is excellent for low-light situations and the minimum focal distance allows beautiful, creamy front and back bokeh. Both lenses feature color balance tuning to match film simulation modes within Fujifilm cameras. The silent autofocus is realized by the ST-M focus motor for easy and reliable focus.

The atx-m 23mm and 33mm prime lenses feature:
• Compact and lightweight – compatible with Fujifilm X-mount mirrorless cameras
• f/1.4 aperture – creamy front and back bokeh, exceptional in low light conditions
• fast, silent autofocus
• communicable with camera body to support 5-axis in-body image stabilization
• click-less aperture ring to smoothly control aperture in video mode
• color balance tuning to fit film simulation modes of Fujifilm cameras

More information is available at Slik USA.

Product information including specifications and images can be found here.

Scott Mills
Kenko Tokina USA
+1 714-849-5700
email us here

