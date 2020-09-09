SLIK Tripods - NEW Sliding Arm II allows camera positions previously unattainable with only a tripod
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, USA, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SLIK introduces the new Sliding Arm II professional tripod mount for photographers and videographers.
The new Sliding Arm II is a mini-boom arm that mounts to a tripod and allows the photographer to extend the camera outward. The versatility of the Sliding Arm II makes it a great companion for product photographers, v-loggers, studio professionals and amateur enthusiasts searching for new perspectives. Extending to 19.5”, the Sliding Arm provides maximum rigidity with minimal flexing.
The Professional Sliding Arm II includes:
• 19.5” sliding column
• Main lock knob with 360-degree rotation
• Lock notches on ball head mount
• Tripod Mounting screw U1/4 - U3/8
• Head Mounting screw U1/4
Adjustments to camera positioning are done with a main lock knob that allows 360-degree rotation for placing the camera where you want it. Also included is a counterweight hook for stability as the arm is extended out from the tripod.
