SLIK Tripods - NEW Sliding Arm II allows camera positions previously unattainable with only a tripod

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, USA, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SLIK introduces the new Sliding Arm II professional tripod mount for photographers and videographers.

The new Sliding Arm II is a mini-boom arm that mounts to a tripod and allows the photographer to extend the camera outward. The versatility of the Sliding Arm II makes it a great companion for product photographers, v-loggers, studio professionals and amateur enthusiasts searching for new perspectives. Extending to 19.5”, the Sliding Arm provides maximum rigidity with minimal flexing.

The Professional Sliding Arm II includes:

• 19.5” sliding column

• Main lock knob with 360-degree rotation

• Lock notches on ball head mount

• Tripod Mounting screw U1/4 - U3/8

• Head Mounting screw U1/4

Adjustments to camera positioning are done with a main lock knob that allows 360-degree rotation for placing the camera where you want it. Also included is a counterweight hook for stability as the arm is extended out from the tripod.

