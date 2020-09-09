Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SLIK Tripods - NEW Sliding Arm II allows camera positions previously unattainable with only a tripod

The Slik Sliding Arm II allows the photographer to position the camera at any angle.

The Slik Sliding Arm II allows the "birds-eye" look-down perspective

The Slik Sliding Arm II is lightweight and easy to pack and carry

The SLIK Sliding Arm II will allow photographers the advantage of maneuvering the camera to any position they want with ease and comfort. The 'birds-eye' perspective is a personal favorite”
— Greg Napoli

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, USA, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SLIK introduces the new Sliding Arm II professional tripod mount for photographers and videographers.
The new Sliding Arm II is a mini-boom arm that mounts to a tripod and allows the photographer to extend the camera outward. The versatility of the Sliding Arm II makes it a great companion for product photographers, v-loggers, studio professionals and amateur enthusiasts searching for new perspectives. Extending to 19.5”, the Sliding Arm provides maximum rigidity with minimal flexing.

The Professional Sliding Arm II includes:
• 19.5” sliding column
• Main lock knob with 360-degree rotation
• Lock notches on ball head mount
• Tripod Mounting screw U1/4 - U3/8
• Head Mounting screw U1/4

Adjustments to camera positioning are done with a main lock knob that allows 360-degree rotation for placing the camera where you want it. Also included is a counterweight hook for stability as the arm is extended out from the tripod.

More information is available at Slik USA.

Product information including specifications and images can be found here.

Scott Mills
Kenko Tokina USA
+1 714-849-5700
email us here

