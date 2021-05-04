Proven Media Expands Agency with New Division
PHOENIX, AZ, USA, May 4, 2021
Proven Media, the leading public relations and marketing agency for the cannabis industry is pleased to announce staffing changes driven by the agency’s growth in 2021.
Dena Roché, Proven Media’s Public Relations Director was promoted to Director of Content Marketing. In her new role she will be responsible for creating a new content division of Proven Media. Clients will now be able to turn to Proven Media for all their content needs including blogs, collateral, social, thought leadership articles, white papers and more. Roché has a journalism background with many published credits in national and international lifestyle publications.
“PR and content marketing have become so intertwined that it was imperative that we create a new content division to help our clients have an integrated approach to their brand promotion,” said Kim Prince, owner of Proven Media. “Dena is one of the most talented, experienced writers I know and perfect to lead this new area of our agency.”
