Verathon® Broadens Its Portfolio of GlideRite® Single-Use Stylets

BOTHELL, WA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the debut of the GlideRite® single-use stylet (Medium), Verathon broadens its single-use portfolio and reinforces its position as a leader in airway management.

GlideRite stylets complement angulated GlideScope® video laryngoscopes to help facilitate quick placement of endotracheal (ET) tubes. The GlideRite single-use (Medium) is designed for use with ET tubes 4.5 – 5.5 mm and offers an easy to use handle design for simple ET tube securement. This addition to the GlideRite single-use stylet category ensures a complete offering of stylet sizes (small, medium and large) to support using ET tube sizes 3.0 mm to 6.0+ mm. GlideRite single-use stylets are individually packaged sterile.

According to Tim Shauf, Verathon’s Vice President and General Manager of Respiratory and Surgical Solutions, ”Expansion of the GlideRite single-use stylet portfolio demonstrates Verathon’s leadership and commitment to airway management. Offering a complete portfolio of single-use video laryngoscopes and stylets further enables customers to improve patient safety and operational efficiencies.”

More information about the GlideRite Single-Use Stylets and the entire GlideScope video laryngoscope and BFlex bronchoscope portfolio of products can be found at verathon.com/glidescope.



About Verathon

Verathon is a global medical device company focused on supporting customers by being their trusted partner, delivering high-quality products that endure over time and ensure clinical and economic utility. Two areas where Verathon has significantly impacted patient care, and become the market leader in each, are bladder volume measurement and airway management. The company’s BladderScan portable ultrasound and GlideScope® video laryngoscopy systems effectively address unmet needs for healthcare providers and meaningfully raise the standard of care for patients. Verathon, a subsidiary of Roper Technologies, is headquartered in Bothell, Washington, and has international subsidiaries in Canada, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit verathon.com.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000, and the Russell 1000 indices. Roper designs and develops software (both software-as-a-service and licensed), and engineered products and solutions for healthcare, transportation, food, energy, water, education and other niche markets worldwide. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com.