Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 457 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,966 in the last 365 days.

North America Dawoodi Bohra Community Begins Safe Return to Masjids

The Dawoodi Bohras

A member of the Dawoodi Bohra community of Washington DC

A young Dawoodi Bohra from Washington DC recites the Quran.

As lockdowns are lifted, some Bohras spend Ramadan together; others continue to worship safely at home

The masjid is a very significant part of Bohra life. A place for community members to gather for prayer, it also serves as the nucleus of the Dawoodi Bohras’ educational and social activities.”
— Husain Suterwala
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the Dawoodi Bohras - a global community of Muslims - the holy month of Ramadan is a period of fasting, prayer and reflection. It is usually a time when Bohra masjids (or mosques) – the spiritual, educational and social hearts of the faith – take center stage.

All Dawoodi Bohras spent Ramadan 2020 safely at home in family groups, participating in online worship, and playing their part to restrict the spread of the global pandemic by closing their masjids. This year, as lockdown restrictions are slowly eased in some parts of the world, including North America, more and more masjids have been authorized by local authorities to open for community worship.

Husain Suterwala, a representative of the Dawoodi Bohra community of Washington, DC, commented, “The masjid is a very significant part of Bohra community life. Primarily a place for community members to gather for prayer and spiritual guidance, it also serves as the nucleus of the Dawoodi Bohras’ educational and social activities, touching on each stage of every Bohra’s life and strengthening the bonds between individuals.”

Besides customary congregational prayers, all Dawoodi Bohra masjids - whether they be in the Middle East, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, or Europe - host regular sermons and discourses, as well as special religious lessons. It is a place where children are taught about various aspects of the faith, and a community kitchen and mawaid (dining hall) host community meals.

Where it is safe and responsible to do so, and where local authorities have granted permission, Bohras in North America are gathering at their masjid during the holy month of Ramadan. However, where COVID19 restrictions are still in place, such as in India, Bohras continue to worship at home and pray for fellow citizens in these most trying times, while looking forward to a time when they can safely return to their local masjid.

Husain Suterwala
The Dawoodi Bohras of Washington DC
+1 301-655-2152
washington.dc@usa.thedawoodibohras.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

North America Dawoodi Bohra Community Begins Safe Return to Masjids

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.