Shift to Renewables, Reduced Power Demand Significantly Hinder Growth in DCSs for Power Generation
New ARC research on the DCS market for power generation reveals that global reductions in coal-fired generation capacity continue to hinder growth.
The implication of the global shift to renewables means fossil-fired generating plants will obtain a reduced share of future electric generation, and will operate at lower capacity in the future.”DEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New ARC Advisory Group research on the market for Distributed Control Systems (DCS) for Power Generation reveals that global reductions in coal-fired generation capacity continue to hinder growth. Aging coal plants are increasingly being retired rather than updated and retrofitted with new features. This has been a longstanding trend in Europe, but today most of the new generating capacity planned in North America is wind and solar. While China is a major segment of the global power market and continues to build new coal plants, it is also deploying renewable generation at an accelerating pace.
"The implication of the global shift to renewables means fossil-fired generating plants will obtain a reduced share of future electric generation, and will operate at lower capacity in the future. This raises overall plant cost metrics, such as levelized cost of electricity (LCOE). That makes new investment in fossil fuel-fired plants more challenging to justify economically, even though fossil-fueled generation will remain vital to overall electric systems," according to Harry Forbes, Research Director, and key author of ARC's Distributed Control Systems for Power Generation Market Research Report.
About ARC’s DCS for Power Generation Research
This ARC research explores current market performance and related technology and business trends, identifies leading technology suppliers, and provides five-year global forecasts for the worldwide market for DCSs in central station power generation applications. This new research is based on ARC’s industry-leading market research database, extensive primary and secondary research, and proprietary economic modeling techniques. The research includes competitive analysis, plus five-year market forecasts by region, revenue category, system size, plant type, project type, and application.
This new research is available in a variety of formats to meet the specific research and budgetary requirements of a wide variety of organizations. These include:
Market Intelligence Workbook (Excel) – personalized spreadsheet includes up to three years of historical data in addition to the current base year market data and five-year market forecast. This workbook enables licensed users to freely manipulate the data to make it easier to analyze the latest data for business intelligence and generate custom reports.
Concise Presentation Market Analysis Report (PDF) – This wide-screen presentation format makes it much easier to find detailed information on a market. This new format provides executives, business unit managers, and other authorized users with immediate access to in-depth market analysis, including analysis associated with every market data chart and figure. Included is an executive-level summary of the current market dynamics, five-year market forecast, and competitive analysis, plus an overview of strategic issues. The PDF is available with a comprehensive set of charts with associated analysis.
For more information on this and other available ARC market research, go to www.arcweb.com/market-studies.
