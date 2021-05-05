TBG Security Approved as a Vendor by Michigan Gaming Control Board

TBG Security - Trusted Advisor to the Gaming industry

Michigan Gaming Control Board has issued TBG provisional internet Gaming Supplier license and provisional Sports Betting Supplier license

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Massachusetts based TBG Security, Inc. is excited to announce the Michigan Gaming Control Board has issued TBG provisional internet gaming Supplier license and a provisional sports Betting Supplier license for security testing of iGaming systems/applications. The Michigan Gaming Control Board provides for the licensing, regulation and control of casino gaming operations at the Detroit commercial casinos. It also licenses and regulates the casinos' gaming equipment manufacturers and distributors, suppliers and employees. Additionally, the agency regulates pari-mutuel horse racing and casino-style charitable gaming. Agency staff also audits compliance with tribal gaming compact agreements with the state of Michigan. TBG Security is also an approved vendor for security testing of iGaming systems/applications in Tennessee, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Iowa, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Virginia and is in the process of becoming approved for the remaining states where iGaming is legal.

The importance of cybersecurity in the gaming industry is not news. Combating, preventing and reducing the impact of cybercrime and online fraud is of paramount importance to every industry, but especially the iGaming industry. iGaming has grown exponentially over the past decade, generating billions of dollars in revenue every year. Now, more than ever, effective cyber security has a crucial role to play in the continued growth and success of this innovative online gaming industry and security is of the utmost importance to state gaming commissions and/or sports wagering committees.

"We have continued our growth in 2021 by focusing on being the trusted advisor to our current customers and expanding our risk management offerings to meet the ever-changing threat landscape for cybersecurity.” says CEO, Frank Murphy at TBG Security. "Trusted iGaming platforms build their reputation and rely on the user’s trust. If the available platforms are prone to hacker attacks that can alter them, the players will lose their trust and abandon the platform and your business. As a trusted advisor to iGaming companies and a member of the American Gaming Association we take our role as trusted advisor seriously. Our continued growth in the competitive cybersecurity space shows the trust our customers have in our abilities to guide them through the threats posed to today’s businesses. "

TBG Security is a leading provider of information security and risk management solutions for Fortune 1000 and Fortune 500 companies and a member of the American Gaming Association. TBG designs and delivers cybersecurity solutions to work in harmony with existing operations. Companies depend on TBG services in areas including risk management, security strategies for compliance, vendor risk management, physical, network and application security thru penetration testing, managed services, security policy, and incident response.