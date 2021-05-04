DDL Seeking 20 AmeriCorps Summer Associate VISTAs

Delaware Libraries is seeking applicants for TWENTY (20) AmeriCorps Summer Associate VISTAs, Positions start June 14, 2021 for 10 weeks

Essential Needs Summer Associates Join our Social Innovation team this summer as an Essential Needs Summer Associate. Libraries are actively involved in helping people every day and are often stretched to meet the needs, even with our partners. Summer associates will be actively involved in listening to patrons and helping them with their various needs. The pandemic has made unemployment its own crisis- people need our help with resumes, job applications, unemployment, health insurance and much more. This means helping people with digital literacy as well as referring them to resources for other essential needs. Some of the libraries have a Read & Feed program for children as well as social workers and telehealth kiosks on site. An excellent training and great experience await you!

House Lights Summer Associates Use your creative talents to design and lead a community service arts project. Be a part of the House Lights outreach team- work with fellow artists and community residents to understand and create a community profile with a focus on the past year that informs an artistic installation developed in partnership with the community. House Lights Summer Associates will develop a series of community art projects, including at least one visual installation and one performance. Plays, skits, music could all be part of the mix. This is a rare opportunity to hone your craft and learn to apply it in service to the community. This project is a collaboration with House Lights, LLC, Delaware State University and Delaware Libraries.

Apply: my.americorps.gov

In return for their service- AmeriCorps VISTA members receive a modest living allowance during their service, and have the option of receiving a Segal AmeriCorps Education Award or post-service stipend after completing their service.

Watch: http://tinyurl.com/h8wu9od & https://youtu.be/QgdRkzLKlPM

Print a Copy: VISTA Summer Associates 2021 PDF