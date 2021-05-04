Birkman Launches New Cross-Functional Leadership Development Program
Immersive Program Designed for Higher Levels of Leadership, Such as Vice Presidents, Executives, Directors, and Project ManagersHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birkman International, an industry-leading provider of workplace behavioral and motivational assessment tools, has launched a new high-impact leadership program, Rise To Lead: Cross-Functional Leadership. This program is designed for those in leadership positions, such as Vice Presidents, Executives, Directors, and Project Managers—targeting leaders who lead managers or lead complex, cross-functional projects with notable "dotted line" oversight.
In a work environment where executive leaders set the vision and front-line leaders manage execution, the cross-functional leader must skillfully navigate the complex dynamics of power, risk, and ambiguity. Birkman's immersive program challenges participants to undergo a shift in mindset as they re-define the unique perspective they hold as cross-functional leaders.
Cross-Functional Leadership combines leadership principles and personalized Birkman assessment data to inform participants as they plan their most effective approach and strategy to address a current leadership challenge within their organization. "This leadership program is tremendously impactful as it builds stronger leaders by revealing a wide range of leadership behaviors--while each participant is solving a critical challenge," says Sharon Birkman, CEO of Birkman International.
The behaviors demonstrated by the cross-functional leader impact the way team members perceive performance expectations and how executive leadership is informed of the organization's challenges and progress. Participants learn how to "check your coordinates" and evaluate which behaviors are needed to communicate effectively and achieve the desired results. By applying unique Birkman behavioral component combinations, leaders discover how to effectively embrace the environment they have been dealt with and understand the environment they create.
Individuals will expand their situational awareness as they analyze their role in influencing without authority, leading in Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, and Ambiguity (VUCA), and co-elevating collaboration. "The cross-functional leader can have the most power and influence, live in the most ambiguity, and experience the greatest risk. It is a complex leadership space," says Judy Campbell, program designer and 30-year Principal Executive Consultant, Facilitator, and owner of JC Enterprises.
As a result of this experience, cross-functional leaders gain clarity and perspective on what it means to lead from the middle, discover the strengths and potential consequences of the behaviors that led to their success, and the opportunities to realize more effective delegation and visionary implementation.
Rise To Lead: Cross-Functional Leadership is now available to the market. Contact Birkman International at marketing@birkman.com for more information.
About Birkman International: Birkman International is a behavior and occupational assessment company used by individuals, businesses, nonprofits, and consulting organizations worldwide. The Birkman Method is a scientifically reliable and valid assessment measuring human interest, behaviors, and underlying motivators.
Rob Thompson
Birkman International
+1 (713) 331-5635
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter