Pyromart Launches B2B Digital Platform to Transform the Pyrotechnics Industry
Sixth-generation the pyrotechnics industry exec. creates the first turnkey, flexible retailing platform
Pyromart is bringing the fireworks industry to the digital age and improving the current system.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pyromart is excited to be offering the first turnkey B2B digital operations and inventory solution in the fireworks industry, just in time for summer celebrations. Pyromart is a flexible retailing platform for pop-up retailers in the pyrotechnic, seasonal celebratory, party suppliers, and more, as well as specialty, mom-and-pop, events, festivals, farmers markets, restaurants and hybrid retailers.
— Pyromart CEO and Founder Kevin Wu
“Historically, the pyrotechnic industry has struggled with simply managing its multiple sales channels, inventory, diverse pricing and packaging models,” said Pyromart CEO and Founder Kevin Wu. “Fireworks are a $1.4 billion industry, and the U.S. saw a 28 percent market growth in 2020. Yet, there isn’t a turnkey solution for companies to manage their retail sales, marketing, payment processing and inventory. Pyromart is bringing the fireworks industry to the digital age and improving the current system.”
Pyromart’s solution includes built-in inventory management, which enables retailers to simply manage inventory, order management, payment, promotions, loyalty and in-store pickup.
Founded in 2020 by Wu, a sixth-generation member of a pyrotechnics family, Pyromart is the only company streamlining this fragmented industry by serving large retailers, the smaller retailers and mom and pop operations.
About Pyromart, Inc.
Pyromart, Inc. provides a turnkey flexible retailing platform for pop-up retailers in the pyrotechnic, seasonal celebratory, party suppliers and other pop-up retailers along with special events, festivals, farmers markets, restaurants, amusement parks and hybrid retailers. Founded by firework industry experts whose family has been in the business for more than 100 years, Pyromart supplies on-demand infrastructure for seasonal business models with a flexible inventory system to enable retailers, wholesalers and hybrid sellers to model their industry-specific requirements for bundling and unbundling products, packages and cases in their omnichannel integrated online storefront and in-store point-of-service (POS) platform. For more information, please visit www.pyromart.com.
