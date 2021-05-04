Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 862 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,378 in the last 365 days.

My Product Today Offers Retired Basketball Coach, New Partnership

Dribble On A String, a training device for better ball control

Concept to Commercialization, Faster”
— Jason Rivers
TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New start-up Founder and Inventor Carl Smith and his wife Jacquelyn proudly shared that they have received backing from Florida-based company

My Product Today.

The negotiated deal will launch his patented invention into e-commerce retailers all over the world. My Product Today’s CEO, Ricardo Valderrama says his objective is to develop this innovative new brand into a household name.

Carl Smith invented his product with his wife Jacquelyn in Arkansas. The invention idea, Dribble On A String, a training device for better ball control. Carl and Jacquelyn hope this invention will be the first of many new products under their new brand with My Product Today.

My Product Today is a Florida-based company that prides itself on empowering patented inventors to become successful entrepreneurs. Vice President Jason Rivers believes this Product will genuinely have a retail impact with the My Product Today team’s support and resources. Their years of experience developing new products and correctly introducing them into the marketplace will lay down the framework for success.

Click here for the new patent information on Dribble On A String.
For more information on My Product Today, visit:
www.myproduct.today

William Reynolds
My Product Today
+1 (954) 526-6080
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

My Product Today Offers Retired Basketball Coach, New Partnership

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.