My Product Today Offers Retired Basketball Coach, New Partnership
Dribble On A String, a training device for better ball control
Concept to Commercialization, Faster”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New start-up Founder and Inventor Carl Smith and his wife Jacquelyn proudly shared that they have received backing from Florida-based company
My Product Today.
The negotiated deal will launch his patented invention into e-commerce retailers all over the world. My Product Today’s CEO, Ricardo Valderrama says his objective is to develop this innovative new brand into a household name.
Carl Smith invented his product with his wife Jacquelyn in Arkansas. The invention idea, Dribble On A String, a training device for better ball control. Carl and Jacquelyn hope this invention will be the first of many new products under their new brand with My Product Today.
My Product Today is a Florida-based company that prides itself on empowering patented inventors to become successful entrepreneurs. Vice President Jason Rivers believes this Product will genuinely have a retail impact with the My Product Today team’s support and resources. Their years of experience developing new products and correctly introducing them into the marketplace will lay down the framework for success.
