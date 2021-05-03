Traffic Fatality: Intersection of 51st Street and Lee Street, Northeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the intersection of 51st Street and Lee Street, Northeast.

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 6:33 pm, the operator of a gold Lincoln Town car was travelling westbound in the 5100 block of Lee Street, Northeast. Concurrently, the operator of a black and blue Tao-Tao scooter was traveling northbound in the 1000 block of 51st Street, Northeast. Both vehicles approached the intersection of 51st Street and Lee Street, Northeast. The Lincoln Town Car failed to stop at the 4-way intersection and collided with the scooter. The Lincoln Town Car continued to skid through the intersection striking a parked vehicle in the 5100 block of Lee Street, Northeast. The striking vehicle then fled the scene. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 20 year-old Edgar Delcid, of Oxon Hill, MD.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

