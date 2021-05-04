AAEON Announces Official Support for NVIDIA Ubuntu, Jetpack 4.5 and Secureboot on BOXER-8200 Systems
AAEON announces official support for NVIDIA Ubuntu on BOXER systems with NVIDIA Jetson SOM, Jetpack 4.5 deployment, and support for Secureboot on custom orders.TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AAEON Announces Official Support for NVIDIA Ubuntu, Jetpack 4.5 and Secureboot on BOXER-8200 Systems
AAEON, an industry leader in embedded AI Edge systems, announces new software support for the BOXER-8200 series of embedded PCs featuring NVIDIA® Jetson™ System on Modules (SOM). AAEON has officially signed an agreement with Canonical to provide customers with the NVIDIA Ubuntu operating system pre-installed on new BOXER-8200 systems. Systems with the NVIDIA Ubuntu OS will also ship with the Jetpack 4.5 drivers and toolkit package preinstalled. Additionally, AAEON announces a new customization services to provide Secureboot to clients in addition to other customization options.
AAEON is dedicated to delivering the most comprehensive platform solutions powered by NVIDIA Jetson SOMs. To meet the needs of their clients, AAEON has signed an agreement with Canonical to provide the official NVIDIA Ubuntu OS image on the entire range of BOXER-8200 series systems. Developers and customers who purchase new BOXER-8200 series systems can receive the system with the OS preinstalled, with no need to flash the image before starting the system up for the first time. The BOXER-8200 series includes the BOXER-822x platforms with Jetson Nano, BOXER-8240AI with Jetson AGX Xavier, BOXER-825x platforms with Jetson Xavier NX, and BOXER-823x platforms with Jetson TX2 NX (currently under development).
All systems which ship with the NVIDIA Ubuntu image will also come with Jetpack 4.5 preinstalled. This provides access to the latest drivers and toolkits to fully leverage the NVIDIA Jetson ecosystem out of the box, with no additional setup needed. AAEON will continue to support clients who prefer using the AC Linux OS with Jetpack 4.4 by providing both operating systems as separate part numbers when ordering. This way, developers and clients can choose the OS and user interface they prefer.
AAEON also announces Secureboot support as a customization service. Recommended by NVIDIA, Secureboot helps protect clients and end users from having their data stolen or copied by utilizing an encrypted secure key placed into the OS image and on the carrier board itself. This prevents the system from running should a hacker modify OS kernels, and also prevents the OS image from being copied to and run on unauthorized hardware.
AAEON is now offering several new OS and firmware level software customization services for developers and customers. Boot loader customization enables booting from storage media other than the on-board eMMC storage, such as microSD cards or SATA drives. OS customization allows clients to use their own boot screen logos, as well as customize OS functions. Additionally, AAEON offers driver porting for third-party expansion modules, giving users more flexibility to deploy expansion modules such as Wi-Fi and 4G cards.
AAEON is an NVIDIA Preferred Partner and works closely with customers and clients to develop a range of rugged AI Edge hardware solutions to power any application. To learn more about the newest software and services from AAEON, contact a representative or visit www.aaeon.com.
________________________________________________________________________________________
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms, and is recognized as an NVIDIA® Preferred Partner. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
Sales AAEON
AAEON Technology Inc.
+886 289191234
email us here