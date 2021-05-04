Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
D. L. Quaker Releases Insightful Children's Book, Why We Go to Church

by Fran Briggs

Why We Go to Church is witty, entertaining, and incredibly relatable for readers of all ages.”
— Fran Briggs, Publicist to D.L. Quaker
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D.L. Quaker has released her new children’s book, “Why We Go to Church,” her publicist announced today. Following a year when most churches were forced to temporarily shut their doors, the much-anticipated publication could not have arrived at a better time.

Why We Go to Church features Rai, the oldest daughter of a Pastor and first lady's three children. After years of attending church, Rai decides that she no longer wants to go to church and outlines several points why she should not have to.

Her parents take the opportunity to explain to all three children why they go to church and the important purpose it has in their lives.

Why We Go to Church is witty, entertaining, and incredibly relatable for readers of all ages. It is the first book of The GatPack Adventures series by Author D. L. Quaker.

"This book has definitely been birthed into the atmosphere at the right time. Why We Go to Church is humorous and gives children the purest example of being obedient in spite of catering to their desires," explained Quaker. "It's a great teaching tool for families, Sunday school classes, and children's groups."

D.L. Quaker is the pseudonym used by the multi-award-winning author and pastor, Danyelle Scroggins. The Louisiana resident has written more than a dozen Christian fiction and non-fiction books. She uses the name D.L. Quaker for her children's books.

Why We Go to Church is refreshingly candid and brilliantly illustrated by the talented, Maliyah D. Collins. It is available at https://www.amazon.com/Why-We-Go-Church-Quaker/dp/B093RWX5L6. To purchase multiple copies, go to https://www.danyellescroggins.com/dlquaker.html

For additional information, including booking the author for appearances and sponsorship opportunities, contact Fran Briggs at FranBriggs@aol.com.

Book details:

ASIN : B093RWX5L6
Publisher : Independently published (April 28, 2021)
Language : English
Paperback : 30 pages
ISBN-13 : 979-8739684639
Item Weight : 3.36 ounces
Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.08 x 8.5 inches

