The Durham Company announces expansion in Buffalo

The Durham Company announced plans today to build a new manufacturing facility, investing $5 million and creating more than 50 new jobs in the Buffalo area.

“We’re excited about the Durham Company’s new manufacturing facility in Buffalo and its continued success in Missouri,” Governor Mike Parson said. “Durham is dedicated to its craft as well as its community, which is exactly the kind of business we like to see growing and investing in our state.”

The Durham Company plans to build a 45,000 square foot facility for the manufacturing of electrical utility distribution equipment, which will enable the company to better meet their customer demand and grow their business. This project will have multiple phases over the next several years with the potential for further expansion in the future.

“The Durham Company is excited for the future growth of our company and for our expansion into the Buffalo, Missouri area,” The Durham Company CEO, G.T. Carr said. “We are looking forward to working with the City of Buffalo, the Dallas County R-I School District, Dallas County, and Missouri Department of Economic Development to provide good high paying and stable jobs into this area. As we develop our plans to meet future opportunities, we believe this will be the right place to be.”

The Durham Company has maintained a focus on innovative engineering and design while pursuing continuous improvement in all their processes. They are also dedicated supporters of the communities they call home, and contribute to scholarships for individuals continuing their education at technical schools or public universities.

The Durham Company used the Missouri Works program, an incentive tool to help companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. Learn more about Missouri Works here.

What state and local leaders are saying

“I am so pleased to welcome The Durham Company to Buffalo. It is a great company that will make a long lasting, positive impact on Buffalo and Dallas County,” Senator Sandy Crawford said. “I appreciate the hard work of Dallas County Economic Development Executive Director, Hollie Elliott, and the Missouri Department of Economic Development, who worked with Durham to make this project a reality.”

“I am thankful that we have high quality regional companies who are doing their part to help our local communities by expanding operations and creating new jobs,” Representative Jeff Knight said. “I appreciate that Durham Company recognized the quality and commitment of our local workforce and the efforts we have been making in Jefferson City to ensure that Missouri is business friendly, not just for new businesses, but to existing established companies.”

“The Durham Company’s expansion is a testament to the fact that Missouri is the right choice for companies looking to create jobs and invest,” said Missouri Director of Economic Development Rob Dixon. “This new manufacturing facility will provide great opportunities for Missourians, and it demonstrates the potential for growth here in Missouri.”

"The Dallas County Economic Development Group is thrilled to welcome The Durham Company to the Buffalo community,” Dallas County Economic Development Group Executive Director Hollie Elliot said. “This has been a true example of how community leaders come together to make opportunities possible. I look forward to continued partnerships with The Durham Company as they bring quality jobs and investment to our community."

"As the Mayor of Buffalo, I am thrilled to be a part of this "home run" for Buffalo with Durham bringing manufacturing to our community!” Mayor Brandon Kenall said. “This will be a huge boost for our community with not only bringing jobs, but a long term, family run business that is planting roots in our town! This project would not be possible without the incredible working relationship between the city, school district, county and economic development director! We are so thankful for the opportunity to welcome Durham and we look forward to a long term and positive partnership moving forward with them."

“I am beyond thrilled to be a part of this manufacturing company coming to Buffalo/Dallas County,” Dallas County Presiding Commissioner Kevin Sharpe said. “The cooperation between the County, City, School, Economic Development, the State of Missouri, and the Durham Company is a perfect example of what can be accomplished when every party works toward one main goal. This company coming to the Buffalo area will be a tremendous boost to our area. I would like to thank each and every one that had a hand in making this happen.”

"The Dallas County R-I School District is extremely pleased with Durham's decision to build a facility in Dallas County,” Dallas County R-I School District Superintendent Tim Ryan said. “Their business investment will bring additional jobs to our community, and will provide further hands-on learning opportunities for our students."