ASCEND TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES SWITCHFAST TECHNOLOGIES TO EXPAND IT OFFERINGS
Ascend Technologies, a prominent IT solution provider announced the acquisition of Switchfast Technologies, both are leading IT firms located in Chicago, IL.
We are excited to welcome Switchfast’s entire team of talented individuals to our Ascend family.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascend Technologies, LLC., a prominent Midwest IT solution provider, today announced the acquisition of Switchfast Technologies, a leading firm specializing in tailored IT managed and consulting services.
— Wayne Kiphart, CEO, Ascend
Ascend Technologies continues to execute on its strategic vision to become a leader in the Chicago area with its acquisition of Switchfast Technologies. With robust IT offerings, Switchfast’s team has provided customized IT guidance and services for organizations since 2001, receiving several awards and recognitions along the way.
This marks the fourth acquisition for Ascend since December of 2019 with the partnership of M/C Partners, a private equity firm.
“Ascend continues to focus on innovation and technology that will enable our clients' growth and success," said Wayne Kiphart, CEO, Ascend. “The acquisition of Switchfast allows us to continue that mission with the expansion of service offerings and expert support. We are excited to welcome Switchfast’s entire team of talented individuals to our Ascend family,” continued Kiphart.
“Ascend shares our focus on improving business productivity through IT innovation and our passion for delivering exceptional client service,” said Jim Anderson, CEO, Switchfast Technologies. “We are thrilled to bring our combined capabilities to the market,” said Anderson.
The combined organizations will have over 240 U.S.-based professionals and offices in Chicago, Illinois and Lincoln, Nebraska.
ABOUT ASCEND TECHNOLOGIES
Ascend Technologies is a far cry from your run-of-the-mill managed services provider. Our team of over 240 U.S.-based information technology professionals enable business growth through innovation and technology. Ascend helps business leaders make IT investments with confidence, eliminate cybersecurity threats, meet the needs of the business, and optimize user productivity. Businesses endure, grow, and innovate on a foundation of efficiently run core IT systems. Ascend makes technology the catalyst for business expansion. For more information, visit https://teamascend.com.
ABOUT SWITCHFAST TECHNOLOGIES
Switchfast Technologies is a leading IT Managed Services Provider (MSP) serving America’s successful SMBs. Switchfast’s clients understand that a true IT partner goes beyond the break/fix model and provides long-term solutions to business challenges and goals. Switchfast ensures investment in information technology provides the maximum ROI to its stakeholders through IT roadmapping, planning and strategy. With one of the highest client satisfaction rates in the industry and the data, referrals and accolades to prove it, Switchfast Technologies builds lasting and trusted relationships. For more information, visit https://www.switchfast.com.
ABOUT M/C PARTNERS
M/C Partners is a private equity firm focused on small and mid-size businesses in the communications and technology services sectors. For more than three decades M/C Partners has invested $2.2 billion of capital in over 130 companies, leveraging its deep industry expertise to understand long-term secular trends and identify growth opportunities. The firm is currently investing its eighth fund, partnering with promising companies and leadership teams to support, scale, and improve operations and maximize value. For more information, visit https://mcpartners.com
