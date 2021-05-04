Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities pays tribute to Bresee Youth Center Mothers with a Mother’s Day Celebration
Festive, COVID-consious volunteer event to give 20 outstanding mothers a day of self-care with pampering gifts and catered lunch.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC) are proud to sponsor Bresee Youth Center’s Mother’s Day Celebration, an in-person, COVID-conscious, volunteer event on Thursday, May 6, 2021. This celebration is a chance to give back to mothers after a tough year with an afternoon of delicious food and gift bags that encourage self-care and pampering at Bresee Youth Center’s Los Angeles location.
20 mothers who are part of the Bresee Youth Center community, including five who are part of the Gang Reduction Youth Development Program, will be honored at the Mother’s Day Celebration, where volunteers observing COVD-safe protocols will be serving a Mexican lunch to the ladies. Each mother will receive a hand-made, personalized Mothers Day card made by families in the LATLC community, as well as a gift bag that will include items to help pamper themselves, including nail polish, beauty and bath sets, and lavender essential oil, as well as a floral face mask and Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities merchandise.
Volunteers and board members from Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities will be on hand to help serve lunch and distribute the gifts.
“We are so proud to be a part of Bresee Youth Center’s’ Mother’s Day Celebration,” says Kramer. “In what has been a difficult past year, mothers have been the strength behind not only their families, but of the community as a whole. This celebration really gives us the opportunity to give back.”
"In partnership with our long-time friends, the Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities, we are celebrating women - moms that have persevered in the face of adversity,” says Bresee Youth Center Associate Executive Director Ana Grande. “These moms have overcome death, hunger, sickness, and unimaginable pain. We hope this day brings them joy and a sense of support for the community at large."
The Mother’s Day Celebration will be taking place at Bresee Youth Center at 184 S. Bimini Place, Los Angeles, California 90004, on Thursday, May 6, from 12 pm-2 pm. All attendees are required to wear face masks.
About Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities (LATLC):
Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC) was founded in 2006 by seven plaintiff personal injury attorneys whose mission was to make a tangible, positive difference in the community through financial support and volunteer service. Today, LATLC focuses on education, children, survivors of abuse, persons with disabilities, and homelessness. Since its launch, the LATLC has grown to more than 3,000 supporters, provided more than $5 million in grants and goods, and volunteered over 6000 hours. For more: www.LATLC.org.
About Bresee Youth Center:
Founded in 1982, Bresee was created by community leaders to address systemic disadvantages faced by local residents. Over the past 37 years, Bresee has grown from a grassroots drop-in tutoring program to keep local youth off the streets after school, to a robust organization offering a holistic approach to uplift Central Los Angeles residents to achieve not only immediate socio-economic stability, but long-term prosperity. Today, Bresee’s mission is to battle poverty by empowering youth and families in Los Angeles with the skills, resources, and relationships necessary to thrive. To pursue this mission, Bresee offers diverse services under three program divisions: Youth Services, Family Services and Gang Prevention.
For more: https://www.bresee.org/
Nicole Price
Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities
