Exceptional Needs Today Magazine And Author Deanna Picon Join To Support And Educate Special Needs Families

Exceptional Needs Today magazine offers special needs mothers and fathers the professional guidance and strong support they need to be effective and well-informed parents.”NEW YORK, NY, US, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raising a child with a disability, while balancing work and family responsibilities, is no easy task for even the most dedicated parents. Exceptional Needs Today, a new digital, bi-monthly publication, aims to help guide these parents as they navigate the unique challenges and rewards of special needs parenting.
“My vision for Exceptional Needs Today is to work hand-in-hand with families and professionals to deliver solutions while promoting awareness and acceptance of special needs individuals. Everyone deserves an opportunity to shine,” said Amy KD Tobik, editor-in-chief.
“My goal is to provide the professional guidance and support special needs families deserve. By working with parents, self-advocates, educators, doctors and therapists, we’re able to provide parents with the information, strategies and resources they need to make the best decisions for their families. I’m thrilled to welcome award-winning, parental expert Deanna Picon to the team,” said Tobik.
“I’m excited to become a contributing writer and join Amy as she launches this new, informative and uplifting magazine,” said Deanna Picon, founder of Your Autism Coach, LLC and author of The Autism Parents' Guide to Reclaiming Your Life. “My mission is to support, empower and advocate for special needs parents, like myself and my husband. My first article honors parenthood. It recognizes moms and dads who courageously confront autism and all the huge challenges and responsibilities that accompany it.”
The article, “Celebrating Parenthood: From One Special Needs Parent to Another,” appears in the May 2021 issue of Exceptional Needs Today. Using her experience as the mother of a non-verbal, young man with autism and as an autism coach, Picon has creatively composed the kind of personal letter every exceptional needs parent would appreciate receiving this Mother’s Day or Father’s Day. Her tips to fellow parents include:
1. Nobody Is Perfect. Kicking yourself for not being a perfect parent is easy—it’s also not productive or fair. Perfect parents do not exist—only real human beings doing their best. You’re allowed to make mistakes, get frustrated, angry, or even become a little sad at times. Please, cut yourself some slack every once in a while.
2. Focus On Yourself When You Can. With everything that’s going on in the world these days, “self-care” is essential. It’s not wrong to think about your own needs every so often, and you shouldn’t feel guilty for doing so. Taking some time for yourself will make you feel better and help the entire family. Take a quick nap. Try a home facial. Meditate. Write in a journal. Watch your favorite sports team on TV or stream some films on Netflix.
3. Reward Yourself. Acknowledge you are an amazing parent. Day in and day out, you’re caring for your special needs child. It’s because of you that your child’s needs are being met with consideration and love.
Because of all you do, make sure to do something nice for yourself at least once a week, no matter how small. Buy yourself a lovely gift. Have fun shopping online. It comes down to having a healthy respect for your own needs and the circumstances you’re handling. Give yourself the credit and rewards you deserve.
The May issue contains a wealth of valuable information, including an excellent article on how a meltdown differs from a tantrum, how to identify possible triggers, and the importance of allowing the use of individualized stims and other coping methods when overwhelmed. Other articles focus on why a child may engage in self-injury, ways to improve social skills and why it’s crucial to strengthen executive functioning skills.
Exceptional Needs Today (@exceptionalneedstoday) focuses on educating and energizing families, caregivers, educators, and professionals while preparing a healthy path for tomorrow. Subscriptions are complimentary. Subscribers are provided with access to the latest news/research, expert guidance, and therapies, as well as information on unique books and products. Amy KD Tobik brings more than 30 years of publishing experience to her role as editor-in-chief and CEO, Lone Heron Publishing.
Your Autism Coach, LLC provides personalized guidance, comprehensive support programs and seminars that address the concerns of special needs parents. On Twitter (@yourautismcoach), look for the latest parenting tips and advice from Deanna Picon. She shows parents how to overcome the challenges of raising a child with special needs, while building a rewarding life for themselves. Deanna is the recipient of the 2020 and 2018 “Top Parental Advice Writer” and 2015 “Top Life Coach Writer” awards from Autism Parenting Magazine.
