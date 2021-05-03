Join MDC and the World Bird Sanctuary for two live raptor programs in May

VALLEY PARK, Mo.—The majestic image of a raptor has been the inspiration and namesake for things ranging from aircraft to trucks. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is partnering with the World Bird Sanctuary to present two free in-person Raptor Basics events. The first event is Sunday, May 16 from 3-4 p.m., and the second is Friday, May 28 from 3-4 p.m. Both events will take place at the World Bird Sanctuary’s outdoor amphitheater, located at 125 Bald Eagle Ridge Road in Valley Park.

Participants will have the chance to see amazing raptors live and up close and enjoy an educational presentation by World Bird Sanctuary experts. What exactly is a raptor? How is a raptor different from other birds? How do they hunt and where do they live? Learn all this and more about these incredible birds of prey. Participants will discover their unique and incredible adaptations.

These programs are made possible by an education cooperative agreement between MDC and the World Bird Sanctuary and are free to attend. For over 40 years, the World Bird Sanctuary has helped restore the bald eagle, peregrine falcon, and American barn owl from near extinction. They strive to support birds through education, conservation, and rehabilitation.

Both Raptor Basics programs are open to ages five and up, but space is limited, and advanced online registration is required using the following links:

Participants are reminded to dress for the weather as the program will be held outdoors. For the safety of participants and our staff, MDC asks all guests to observe social distancing guidelines and maintain at least 6 feet from others. Bringing and wearing face coverings is encouraged when indoors, or any time visitors are unable to maintain at least 6 feet from others. Local ordinances requiring face masks will be observed.

MDC offers many free educational programs in the St. Louis region to help people discover nature, fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. Stay informed by going to the MDC St. Louis reginal events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.