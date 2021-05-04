Environmental Lights Launches RGB and Tunable White Continuous LED Strip Lights
The Continuous LED Strip Light product line utilizes Chip on Board (COB) technology to create one continuous line of lightSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Environmental Lights, a leader in LED lighting solutions, announces the launch of their new Continuous RGB LED Strip Light and Continuous Tunable White LED Strip Light.
The Continuous RGB LED Strip Light and the Continuous Tunable White LED Strip Light are the latest releases in the Continuous family of LED strip lights from Environmental Lights. The Continuous line of strip light eliminates hot spots by utilizing chip-on-board LEDs to create a diffused line of light. The new RGB and Tunable White versions offer the same hotspot-free appearance of the Continuous LED Strip Light, now with the ability to mix Red, Green and Blue with the RGB version or 2400K and 6500K with the Tunable White version.
Environmental Lights’ engineering team took the same patent-pending technology used in the Continuous LED Strip Light and integrated it into RGB and Tunable White in order to take Continuous LED Strip Light to the next level in visual consistency, aesthetics, and dependability. Design innovations include a custom phosphor formula created to provide even and consistent CCT along the length of the strip light. Redundant resistors provide best-in-class heat dissipation and protect against overheating failures. An innovative PCB design utilizes air shocks to buffer and protect LED chips from impact so they can perform at their best.
The Continuous line of LED Strip Lights are ideal for use around reflective surfaces, such as marble floors and countertops, because they eliminate the hotspots seen with standard SMD LED strip light while providing consistent CCT and color across light runs. Due to the flexibility and low-profile nature of the strip light, designers are also able to use this diffused strip light in tight spaces where standard channel systems would not normally be ideal.
“Our monochrome Continuous LED Strip Light has been very well received, and we wanted to empower our customers to do even more with their lighting designs,” says Greg Higgins, Director of Innovation at Environmental Lights. “Our new RGB and Tunable White Continuous LED Strip Lights enable users to create the colors or CCT of their choice with the added versatility of the Chip on Board technology.”
Continuous RGB and Tunable White LED Strip Light are UL Listed and can be used in run lengths up to 5 meters when powered from one end. They run on 24 VDC and are easy to control utilizing compatible controllers and dimmers from Environmental Lights.
Product Features:
- Hotspot-free appearance
- Durable, flexible and low profile
- Fully dimmable
- UL Listed, IP20CE, RoHS
- 1-meter lead lengths on each end
- Average Lifetime: 50,000 hours
About Environmental Lights
Environmental Lights was founded in 2006 in San Diego, California, and has been listed on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America for eight years in a row. We transform environments with LED lighting technology by engineering our customers’ visions into innovative solutions. We partner with our customers from project inception, through planning, specification and installation of their LED lighting systems to ensure we create solutions that match their exact needs. Our work transforms environments in an array of industries including retail display, entertainment, trade show/exhibit, hospitality, casino gaming and audio-visual integration.
Learn more at EnvironmentalLights.com or by speaking with a sales engineer at (888) 880-1880.
