Mississippi Match 5 First Jackpot Hit!

Brandon retailer sells $55,000 winning ticket

JACKSON, MISS. – A Brandon man became the first jackpot winner of the new Mississippi Match 5 draw game launched last week. Bo S. won $55,000 from his ticket purchased at MJ Food Mart at 3271 Hwy. 18 in Brandon.

Mississippi Match 5 was introduced April 28 and has a starting jackpot of $50,000.* Winning numbers are drawn on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday nights. If no one matches all five numbers in one night’s drawing, the jackpot grows.

Such was the case with Bo’s win. No one hit five out of five winning numbers for the first drawing on Thursday. The jackpot rolled from $50,000 to $55,000 for Saturday, May 1. Bo’s Saturday night win came as a surprise to him and his family. His daughter did not believe him when he told her he won.

He said he typically chooses his numbers based on the ages of his children and special dates. The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 6-9-12-16-22.

“This is exciting to have a jackpot winner on the second drawing of Mississippi Match 5,” said Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) President Tom Shaheen. “We are happy to see our new game being enjoyed and that the first jackpot was won on just the second drawing.”

The top prize for the Tuesday, May 4, drawing is $50,000. If no one wins the jackpot on Tuesday night’s drawing, the jackpot will continue to roll until won.

Other Winners Claimed Today Include:

$10,002: A Byram man won on a Mega Millions ® ticket for the Friday, April 30, drawing. He purchased his winning ticket from Byram Gas on S. Siwell Rd., Byram.

ticket for the Friday, April 30, drawing. He purchased his winning ticket from Byram Gas on S. Siwell Rd., Byram. $5,000: A Louisville woman won on a Double Match scratch-off game purchased at J’s Food and Gas #2 on Hwy. 25 S., Louisville.

$2,000: A Lucedale woman won on a 50x the Cash scratch-off game purchased at LL Quick Mart on Hwy. 63 S., Lucedale.

$2,000: A Grenada man won on a $100 Million Extravaganza scratch-off game purchased at Shell Gas and Mart on Rebecca St., Mathiston.

$1,000: A Biloxi woman won on a Winter Winnings scratch-off game purchased at Robinwood One Stop Hwy. 49, Saucier.

$1,000: A Tupelo man won on a Platinum 7s scratch-off game purchased at Mooreville One Stop on Hwy. 178, Mooreville.

*Starting jackpot may change based on sales.

