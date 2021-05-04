New Blue Book of Grammar and Punctuation Makes May 2021 Debut

The Blue Book of Grammar and Punctuation

HOBOKEN, NJ, USA, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The all-new twelfth edition of The Blue Book of Grammar and Punctuation is available for purchase as of today, May 4.

A resource for students, professionals, and language hobbyists alike, The Blue Book has become an increasingly popular and trusted authority on grammar in American English. Its concept began as a booklet for California state employees. After the book’s first full-length publication in 2006, each successive edition has expanded on its short, easy-to-understand explanations and examples of both basic and advanced grammatical principles.

Following and improving on the eleventh edition (2014), the twelfth edition maintains the author’s vision of a direct, concise, unfussy book that addresses grammar and punctuation rules, conventions, customs, and contemporary uses. The new book further adds previously uncovered material, such as irregular verbs, that have become frequently discussed subjects in the newsletters and blogs at the book’s companion website, GrammarBook.com.

Other topics range from pronouns, semicolons, and subject-verb agreement to making practical sense of the singular they and reviewing techniques for a more-effective writing style. Additional highlights include a larger section on confusing words and homonyms as well as more fun, reinforcing grammar quizzes.

The Blue Book has become an international best-seller with more than 500,000 copies sold. Over 40,000 people worldwide also now subscribe to the free weekly newsletter issued by the website.

“The new Blue Book takes on English in all its often maddening complexity,” said author Lester Kaufman. “What makes the book distinctive and special is that it acknowledges our language’s quirks, gray areas, exceptions, limitations, and contradictions. It approaches the discussion understanding that language does not always offer straight answers even where they are desired the most.”

Published by Jossey-Bass (A Wiley Imprint), the 242-page twelfth edition of The Blue Book of Grammar and Punctuation can be ordered at online retailers and local bookstores.

GrammarBook.com is an online resource for developing precise and eloquent use of grammar in American English. For more information about the website and The Blue Book, visit GrammarBook.com.