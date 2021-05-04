LRS Makes General Manager Hire with Former Waste Management District Manager
EINPresswire.com/ -- LRS, the Midwest’s leading independent recycling and waste diversion provider, today named Shadeed Spence its General Manager, a newly created position designed to accommodate LRS’s operational growth. Spence began his 7-year waste industry career as a Site Manager and worked his way up to his most recent position as District Manager for Waste Management before joining LRS.
“As LRS continues to expand its Midwest presence, it’s critical we hire extremely qualified employees like Shadeed to lead and assist in growing our operations division,” said LRS Chief Executive Officer Alan T. Handley. “We welcome Shadeed to the team, and believe his knowledge and experience in the waste industry will be a valuable addition to our operations department.”
Shadeed moved from Ohio to Illinois to join LRS. He has over 15 years of leadership experience and in his last position at Waste Management, he was responsible for the day-to-day operations of multiple districts, trained employees, developed and implemented programs that were optimal for equipment utilization, equipment maintenance and labor and material costs and oversaw any personnel needs for the operations department.
“Shadeed’s new position as General Manager will play a key role in our operations division to ensure the right processes and procedures are implemented safely, accurately and efficiently,” said LRS Chief Operating Officer, John Larsen. “I look forward to having Shadeed on the team and seeing how his experience and implementation ideas accelerate and improve our overall operations.”
As LRS continues to expand throughout the Midwest, hiring more talented individuals will continue to be an organizational goal to help accommodate the rapid growth that LRS is experiencing.
About LRS
LRS is North America’s seventh-largest privately-held waste and recycling company. For more than 20 years, LRS has specialized in providing comprehensive, fully integrated waste diversion and recycling services for hundreds of thousands of residential and commercial customers in northern Illinois, western Illinois, southern Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, southwest Michigan and the Quad Cities regions. Diversified and growing exponentially, LRS also offers: affordable roll-off container services, C&D recycling, portable restroom rentals, municipal and commercial street sweeping, mulch distribution, on-site storage and temporary fencing. LRS owns and operates 26 facilities, safely deploys a fleet of fuel-efficient trucks, and thrives on the passion of more than 1,200 full-time employees. The company processes more than 3.2 million tons of waste each year, providing safe, innovative, sustainability-driven services to clean and beautify the cities, neighborhoods and communities it serves. To learn more visit www.LRSrecycles.com.
Meaghan Johnson
