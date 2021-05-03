The Carolina Center for ABA and Autism Treatment Opening New Center in Huntersville, NC
HUNTERSVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Carolina Center for ABA and Autism Treatment (“CCABA”) announced today that they will be offering Applied Behavioral Analysis (“ABA”) treatment for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (“ASD”) in Huntersville, NC.
Clinic-based services are expected to begin at the new 7,500 square foot center in June 2021. CCABA is currently accepting new client enrollment applications from prospective clients, as well as referrals from healthcare providers for the Huntersville location, which is located at 9607 Kincey Ave, Huntersville, NC 28078.
CCABA is a leading provider of ABA services and has been serving children and families in North Carolina since the Company’s founding in 2006.
A recent CDC study on the prevalence of ASD found 1-in-39 8-year-old children in North Carolina have an ASD diagnosis. Treatment based on ABA is considered the “gold standard” for improving the symptoms of ASD and is endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Society for Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics, and the American Psychological Association.
The new center in Huntersville will house specialized programs for children with ASD including Classroom Readiness, Early Intervention, Social Skills Groups, Family Training, and General Treatment of ASD. Individualized services are provided at the center, in the client's home and within the broader community setting.
A recent report published by the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence noted that North Carolina is one of the most underserved populous states in the U.S., with nearly 100 children with ASD per certified ABA provider. Carolina Center for ABA and Autism Treatment Founder, Denise DeCandia, shared that building the field of clinicians is a priority for the team at CCABA. “We recognize that the greatest barrier to care is the lack of trained professionals available to meet the need for ABA services. At CCABA, we are dedicated to expanding the field to better address this imbalance. We understand that we have a responsibility to share our knowledge, develop future clinicians and inspire others to serve.”
In order to meet the needs of the Huntersville community, CCABA is currently hiring new team members to serve families in need of services. Available positions within CCABA range from entry level direct care and operations roles to senior level clinical and director opportunities. The team is currently recruiting for Behavior Technicians (BT/RBT) and Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBA). No prior ABA experience is required to apply as a Behavior Technician. Candidates interested in joining the team may learn more and apply directly on CCABA’s website at www.carolinacenterforaba.com or by e- mailing a member of CCABA’s team at recruiting@carolinacenterforaba.com.
CCABA CEO, Keith Laabs, recently shared his excitement over the impact that CCABA is having on the Huntersville community. “We are thrilled to be able to create opportunities for meaningful and impactful work for so many in the Charlotte area, while advancing our core mission of expanding access to the highest-quality ABA services. Our team is incredibly excited to welcome new members into a culture where all are encouraged and enabled to think big, have fun, and do good!", said Laabs.
CCABA is an in-network ABA service provider with most commercial payors, and also serves Medicaid and TRICARE populations across the state of NC. The Huntersville center will add to the Company’s existing clinical footprint currently spanning the broader Raleigh-Durham, Charlotte, and Fayetteville metros. Families who are interested in applying for ABA services may do so on CCABA’s website at www.carolinacenterforaba.com or by e-mailing a member of CCABA’s team at intake@carolinacenterforaba.com.
