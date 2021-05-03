NDOT to Host Virtual Public Information Meeting on Future Concepts for Enhancing U.S. 50 in East Dayton

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation will host a May 11 virtual public meeting to gather public feedback on concepts for future improvements to U.S. 50 in east Dayton. The study will present three distinct concepts for enhanced highway safety, access, and operations to address future growth.

By visiting the meeting link at dot.nv.gov/us50dayton any time between May 11 and June 1, visitors can scroll through proposed highway concepts and provide feedback. A live virtual presentation, including question and answer session, will be held at 5:30p.m. May 11 for those who wish to attend. A recording of the live presentation and meeting materials will be available on the website after May 11. Those needing assistance with access to the meeting can contact 702-232-5288 for printed meeting materials or other resources.

With average daily traffic on some sections of highway growing from 12,500 vehicles daily in 2014 to nearly 18,000 in 2019, NDOT is conducting the U.S. 50 Dayton Operational Study on U.S. 50 from Pinecone to Neigh roads in east Dayton. NDOT evaluated current traffic operations, future development and land use, traffic projections, and more to develop three potential concepts for improving traffic safety and mobility for all. The concepts range from further controlling or limiting points of highway access for a smoother highway commute to additional highway access via multiple traffic signals or roundabouts.

Specific enhancements to improve traffic safety, capacity, and intersection operations could include a divided highway, additional highway lanes or frontage roads, roundabouts, traffic signals or other traffic safety and travel improvements.

Potential improvements could be made in future years based on funding.

Between 2017 and 2019, 27 wild horse-related crashes were reported on U.S. 50 through Dayton. This coming year, NDOT plans to install more than eight miles of livestock fencing on sections of the highway to reduce vehicle-horse collisions.

Further state transportation information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000.