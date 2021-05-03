Suspects and a Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 3500 Block of Wheeler Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle of interest in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, May 2, 2021, in the 3500 Block of Wheeler Road, Southeast.

At approximately 12:21 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Moments later, officers were notified of three adult victims seeking treatment at local hospitals. Two victims sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The third victim sustained life threatening gunshot wounds.

The suspects and vehicle of interest were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.