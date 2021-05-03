Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense: Unit Block of M Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in the Unit Block of M Street, Northeast.

At approximately 2:45 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect produced a glass bottle and stuck the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victim was transported to local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Saturday, May 1, 2021, 33 year-old Shayla Pratt, of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.