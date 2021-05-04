New Federal Guidelines Make Buprenorphine Treatment for Opioid Use Disorder Mainstream

Waismann Method® Opioid Treatment Specialists and Rapid Detox Center

Waismann Method® applauds the federal effort to expand access to life-saving treatments amidst over 90,000 fatal opioid overdoses between September 2019 & 2020.

We need to go beyond providing medical treatment... This includes increasing access to mental health treatment and fighting the stigma associated with substance abuse and mental illness.” — Clare Waismann, RAS/SUDCC, Waismann Method® and Domus Retreat® founder

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The opioid epidemic touches every part of the United States: urban, rural, and suburban areas have all been devastated by the crisis. Public health experts warned of a worsening of the opioid problem during the COVID-19 pandemic. As states issued stay-at-home orders to curb the spread of the virus, unemployment spiked, and mental health problems increased. This, in conjunction with reduced access to medical resources, caused an increase in substance use and risk of overdose. Now, new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show a surge in overdose deaths, with fentanyl-related overdoses rising 55%.

In response to the opioid crisis, the federal government announced last week that it is changing the guidelines for prescribing life-saving medications for opioid use disorder. The new guidelines focus on buprenorphine, a drug first approved for medical use in the United States in 1981. Buprenorphine binds to opioid receptors and blocks other opioid molecules from binding to them. Because buprenorphine is a replacement opioid, it helps reduce cravings from illicit drugs while preventing withdrawal symptoms.

The new guidelines eliminate the training requirement that was previously a barrier to providers offering this medication. They also expand the list of prescribers to include nurse practitioners, certified nurse midwives, and physician assistants. The new guidelines require anyone treating more than 30 patients to obtain special training and federal waivers to keep patients safe from untrained providers running detox centers. “Although these new guidelines will dramatically expand the number of people who can prescribe buprenorphine to patients in need, we need to make sure prescribing opioids is done responsibly, by professionals educated in proper initiation and dosage and only for those whom buprenorphine is indicated,” says Clare Waismann, founder of the Waismann Method Opioid Detox Specialists. She continued, “The goal should be preventing immediate overdoses while providing the best quality of life long-term.”

Administration officials say that the updated guidelines are critical to getting treatment to underserved communities. “By expanding these additional practitioners, we’re more likely to be able to expand access to treatment into rural areas,” stated Tom Coderre, acting head of the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration.

Buprenorphine is one of several opioid medications for which patients seek to detox from with the medical experts at the Waismann Method. Ms. Waismann emphasizes that medication alone cannot solve the opioid crisis. She explained, “We need to go beyond providing medical treatment and expand education and prevention services. This includes increasing access to mental health treatment and fighting the stigma associated with substance abuse and mental illness.”

About Waismann Method®

Waismann Method Opioid Treatment Specialists and Rapid Detox Center was founded in 1998 by Clare Waismann, a Registered Addiction Specialist (RAS) and Substance Use Disorder Certified Counselor (SUDCC). Our mission is to transform lives affected by opioid use disorder. We offer clinical interventions to promote healing of the brain, body, and spirit. This includes medical detox in an accredited hospital to cleanse the body of opioids while providing full-service medical support. Our quadruple board-certified medical director Michael H. Lowenstein is internationally recognized as an expert in sedation-assisted detox. In conjunction with Domus Retreat, an exclusive recovery center, Waismann Method is a leading provider of medically assisted detox and treatment for opioid use disorder.