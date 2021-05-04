Rick Anderson Joins ConvergeOne Government Solutions as Vice President of Sales and Marketing
Technology Sales Management and Digital Operations Executive
Rick brings leading edge sales management and digital media strategies along with a rare combination of technical savvy and track record of bringing new technology services offerings to the market.”MT. OLIVE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Federal technology solutions leader ConvergeOne Government Solutions (“C1GS”) today announced that Rick Anderson has joined the organization as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Anderson is a technology sales management and digital marketing operations executive with a solid track record of promoting technology products and services in support of commercial, federal, state, and local government.
Anderson will be developing and implementing an overall corporate sales and marketing strategy, directly engaging and managing the national sales organization and translating the company’s business objectives into marketing strategies that drive revenue. In addition, he will bring his customer-centric, hands on approach in support of ConvergeOne government clients, identify and track key data-driven metrics, and establish positioning for a broadened range of ConvergeOne technology offerings.
"Rick brings leading edge sales management and digital media strategies along with a rare combination of technical savvy and proven track record of bringing new technology services offerings to the market," said Jason Friend, President, C1GS. "His skill set spans all aspects of sales and marketing, and we're excited to welcome him to the leadership team."
About ConvergeOne Government Solutions
ConvergeOne Government Solutions (C1GS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of ConvergeOne, Inc., a proven, services led, cloud solution provider that utilizes intellectual property and unique methodologies to develop progressive solutions that connect people with purpose. C1GS provides Cloud, Digital Transformation, Cybersecurity, Data Governance, Emerging Technology and Government 4.0 solutions to help Federal and public sector customers to achieve their business outcomes. A full-service provider, C1GS supports the complete project lifecycle, from consultation and design to implementation, optimization, and ongoing management. Our comprehensive portfolio provides one of the broadest and deepest solution offerings in the industry, backed by three decades of experience and a nationwide team of certified experts. More information is available at convergeone.com/industries/federal-government.
