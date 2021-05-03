Technological Advancements Shape the Market Dynamics for HVAC Controls
ARC Advisory Group
The market took a strong hit in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and is expected to revive 2021 onward
The Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and BAS, along with technologies such as the Cloud, and remote maintenance/operation have the potential to become disruptive elements.”DEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New ARC Advisory Group research on the HVAC Control Systems market reveals that the market is linked to both new building construction and renovations of existing buildings. Physical equipment upgrades in existing buildings require new HVAC controls systems. All users are interested in the most efficient operation possible and the identification of the best options for making buildings more efficient. HVAC suppliers can benefit from building energy audits that identify and quantify areas where facility energy can be reduced. Improved HVAC controls are very often a part of the solution for reducing building energy. The market took a strong hit in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and is expected to revive 2021 onward, subject to how the global economies deal with the existing pandemic situation.
— Eapen Jacob
“The Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and BAS, along with technologies such as the Cloud, and remote maintenance/operation have the potential to become disruptive elements,” according to Eapen Jacob, Analyst at ARC Advisory Group and key author of ARC’s HVAC Control Systems Market Research report.
“The HVAC control systems market will benefit from the opportunity presented by the long-term trends in the building automation market. Building managers can control HVAC systems from one centralized point and will be able to identify maintenance requirement and submit a work order for maintenance automatically,” added Eapen.
Leading Suppliers to the HVAC Control Market Identified
In addition to providing specific market data and industry trends, this ARC market research also identifies and positions the leading machine builders to this market and provides and summarizes their relevant offerings. In alphabetical order, these include Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Siemens, and Trane.
About the HVAC Control System Research
This ARC research explores current and historical market performance and related technology and business trends identifies leading technology suppliers and provides five-year global forecasts for the HVAC control systems market. This new research is based on ARC’s industry-leading market research database, extensive primary and secondary research, and proprietary economic modeling techniques. The research includes competitive analysis, plus five-year market forecasts by facility, building, industrial, entertainment, infrastructure, revenue category, hardware, software, services, sales channels, customers, project type, project scope, stand-alone vs. integrated, and internet connectivity.
This new research is available in a variety of formats to meet the specific research and budgetary requirements of a wide variety of organizations. These include a:
• Market Intelligence Workbook (Excel) – Personalized spreadsheet includes two years of historical data in addition to the current base year market data and five-year market forecast. This workbook enables licensed users to freely manipulate the data to make it easier to analyze the latest data for business intelligence and generate custom reports.
• Concise Presentation Market Analysis Report (PDF) – This wide-screen presentation format makes it much easier to find detailed information on a market. This new format provides executives, business unit managers, and other authorized users with immediate access to in-depth market analysis, including analysis associated with every market data chart and figure. Included is an executive-level summary of the current market dynamics, five-year market forecast, and competitive analysis, plus an overview of strategic issues. The PDF is available with a comprehensive set of charts with associated analysis.
For more information on this and other available ARC market research, go to www.arcweb.com/market-studies.
About ARC Advisory Group
ARC Advisory Group is the leading market research and advisory firm for industry and infrastructure. ARC analysts have the industry knowledge and firsthand experience to help clients find the best answers. ARC Advisory Group, lobrien@arcweb.com, www.arcweb.com.
Laurence OBrien
ARC Advisory Group
+1 339-793-3317
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn