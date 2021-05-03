Technological Advancements Shape the Market Dynamics for HVAC Controls

ARC Advisory Group

ARC Advisory Group

The market took a strong hit in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and is expected to revive 2021 onward

The Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and BAS, along with technologies such as the Cloud, and remote maintenance/operation have the potential to become disruptive elements.”
— Eapen Jacob
DEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New ARC Advisory Group research on the HVAC Control Systems market reveals that the market is linked to both new building construction and renovations of existing buildings. Physical equipment upgrades in existing buildings require new HVAC controls systems. All users are interested in the most efficient operation possible and the identification of the best options for making buildings more efficient. HVAC suppliers can benefit from building energy audits that identify and quantify areas where facility energy can be reduced. Improved HVAC controls are very often a part of the solution for reducing building energy. The market took a strong hit in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and is expected to revive 2021 onward, subject to how the global economies deal with the existing pandemic situation.

“The Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and BAS, along with technologies such as the Cloud, and remote maintenance/operation have the potential to become disruptive elements,” according to Eapen Jacob, Analyst at ARC Advisory Group and key author of ARC’s HVAC Control Systems Market Research report.

“The HVAC control systems market will benefit from the opportunity presented by the long-term trends in the building automation market. Building managers can control HVAC systems from one centralized point and will be able to identify maintenance requirement and submit a work order for maintenance automatically,” added Eapen.

Leading Suppliers to the HVAC Control Market Identified

In addition to providing specific market data and industry trends, this ARC market research also identifies and positions the leading machine builders to this market and provides and summarizes their relevant offerings. In alphabetical order, these include Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Siemens, and Trane.

About the HVAC Control System Research

This ARC research explores current and historical market performance and related technology and business trends identifies leading technology suppliers and provides five-year global forecasts for the HVAC control systems market. This new research is based on ARC’s industry-leading market research database, extensive primary and secondary research, and proprietary economic modeling techniques. The research includes competitive analysis, plus five-year market forecasts by facility, building, industrial, entertainment, infrastructure, revenue category, hardware, software, services, sales channels, customers, project type, project scope, stand-alone vs. integrated, and internet connectivity.

This new research is available in a variety of formats to meet the specific research and budgetary requirements of a wide variety of organizations. These include a:

• Market Intelligence Workbook (Excel) – Personalized spreadsheet includes two years of historical data in addition to the current base year market data and five-year market forecast. This workbook enables licensed users to freely manipulate the data to make it easier to analyze the latest data for business intelligence and generate custom reports.
• Concise Presentation Market Analysis Report (PDF) – This wide-screen presentation format makes it much easier to find detailed information on a market. This new format provides executives, business unit managers, and other authorized users with immediate access to in-depth market analysis, including analysis associated with every market data chart and figure. Included is an executive-level summary of the current market dynamics, five-year market forecast, and competitive analysis, plus an overview of strategic issues. The PDF is available with a comprehensive set of charts with associated analysis.

For more information on this and other available ARC market research, go to www.arcweb.com/market-studies.

About ARC Advisory Group

ARC Advisory Group is the leading market research and advisory firm for industry and infrastructure. ARC analysts have the industry knowledge and firsthand experience to help clients find the best answers. ARC Advisory Group, lobrien@arcweb.com, www.arcweb.com.

Laurence OBrien
ARC Advisory Group
+1 339-793-3317
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Technological Advancements Shape the Market Dynamics for HVAC Controls

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Laurence OBrien
ARC Advisory Group
+1 339-793-3317
Company/Organization
ARC Advisory Group
3 Allied Drive
Dedham, Massachusetts, 02026
United States
+1 781-471-1141
Visit Newsroom
About

Founded in 1986, ARC Advisory Group is the leading technology research and advisory firm for industry and infrastructure. In this challenging time of digital transformation and technology convergence, ARC stands apart due to our in-depth coverage of information technologies (IT), operational technologies (OT), engineering technologies (ET), industrial cybersecurity, and associated business trends. Our analysts and consultants based in the US and around the world have the industry knowledge and first-hand experience needed to help our clients find the best answers to the complex business issues facing organizations today. We provide technology supplier clients with strategic market research and help end user clients develop appropriate adoption strategies and evaluate and select the best technology solutions for their needs.

ARC Advisory Group

More From This Author
Technological Advancements Shape the Market Dynamics for HVAC Controls
Ongoing Digitalization of Industry will Drive Growth in the Total Process Automation Market
Global Megatrends and New Technologies Will Drive Growth in the Discrete Automation Market
View All Stories From This Author