Gov. Lujan Grisham statement on death of Bobby Unser

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday issued the following statement upon the death of racing legend and noted New Mexican Bobby Unser:

“I am saddened to learn of the passing of Albuquerque’s own Bobby Unser. A racing legend across the nation and throughout the sports world, New Mexicans were proud to call him one of our own. The Unser family has left an undeniable footprint on the New Mexico community and I offer my condolences to Bobby Unser’s loved ones and all those who knew him.”