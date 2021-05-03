Attorney General Reyes Participates in Bipartisan Panel on Racism

Violence Against Asian & Pacific Islander Community on this Rise

WASHINGTON, D.C. (5/3/2021) — On Tuesday, May 5, 2021, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes will speak at a national, bipartisan conference called “A Community United: A National Convening Against Anti AAPI Hate”. AG Reyes will be on a panel focusing on how law enforcement is responding to violence against the Asian and Pacific Island Community nationwide.

The Panel, “Law Enforcement Responding to Hate”, will occur at 12:35 Mountain Time tomorrow. Click here for a link to stream the event.

“It’s extremely important to me to do everything I can to increase awareness of how pervasive racism and violence is in the Asian-American and Pacific Islander Communities, and appreciate this opportunity to examine how law enforcement handles these cases,” said Attorney General Reyes.

“I have been on the receiving end of hateful threats and violence. From the time I was young, I have witnessed friends and family victimized by the trauma of intolerance and the cruelty and terror of hate. It is one of the reasons I take this threat so seriously. And, as a law enforcement leader, I feel even more responsibility to hold violent, hate fueled perpetrators accountable.”

The national anti-hate convening is hosted by Washington D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine and Connecticut Attorney General William Tong. The event will focus on raising awareness, on supporting the AAPI community and taking concrete actions to stop AAPI hate, and on creating a skillset toolbox to empower all participants to stand up to hate.

