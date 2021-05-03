Concierge Auctions Announces April Sales—Including the Sales of Four European Properties

Reimagine luxury living with this impeccable 30-acre property and the immaculate lifestyle it offers, or combine the adjacent 20-acre parcel for an unheard of 50-acre South Florida equestrian estate. The magic of Saint-Tropez is magnified in Villa La Saudade, a once in a generation oceanfront property to come on the market, with private beach frontage and three boat moorings. Free standing Chalet Maurine is nestled in the heart of the vibrant ski resort of Verbier, three minutes walk from the Médran ski lift station. Located in exclusive La Zagaleta Country Club Located in the exclusive gated community of Puerto del Almendro, this French-inspired estate offers unparalleled privacy in the heart of Costa del Sol.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that the following properties are now under contract after highly competitive auctions in April.

Featured properties include 19700 SE Mack Dairy Road, Lot K-1 & K-2, an impeccable 50-acre property in the exquisite gated community of Ranch Colony, in cooperation with buyer’s agent Patricia Montalvan of Fortune International Realty; Villa La Saudade overlooking the Gulf of Saint-Tropez with private boat moorings and a sandy beach; Chalet Maurine, built by renowned local architect Willy Roserens and located in proximity to desirable skiing, in cooperation with buyer’s agent Dave Elliott of OMNIA IMMOBILIER; Villa la Zagaleta, set within the exclusive Zagaleta Country Club and boasting exquisite mountain views; and Casa Neblina, a French-inspired estate offering unparalleled privacy in the heart of Costa del Sol, in cooperation with buyer’s agent Tine Hagemeister of International Marbella.

April sales include:

19700 SE Mack Dairy Road, Lot K-1 & K-2 in Jupiter, FL | In cooperation with Todd Peter of Sotheby’s International Real Estate, 43 days of exposure resulted in 43,500+ page views, 900 prospects, 28 qualified showings, and 8 bidders.

“Concierge Auctions has once again proven an incredible presence in South Florida; it just made sense to partner with them for this opportunity, and it paid off,” stated Todd Peter of Sotheby’s International Real Estate. “With our combined resources, we were able to get this unheard of 50-acre equestrian property the exposure it deserved and ultimately found the perfect buyer.”

Villa la Saudade in the Bay of Saint-Tropez, France | In cooperation with Philip Weiser of Carlton International, 49 days of exposure resulted in 66,500+ page views, 1,085 prospects, 96 qualified showings, and 6 bidders.

Chalet Maurine in Verbier, Switzerland | In cooperation with Guive Emami of Swissroc Mountain Properties and Rosario Gallina of Barnes International Verbier, 44 days of exposure resulted in 42,700+ page views, 824 prospects, 30 qualified showings, and 10 bidders.

Villa la Zagaleta in Marbella, Spain | In cooperation with Rob Pijpers of Owners Link, 70 days of exposure resulted in 54,000+ page views, 949 prospects, 59 qualified showings, and 9 bidders.

Casa Neblina in Marbella, Spain | In cooperation with Tine Hagemeister of International Marbella, 48 days of exposure resulted in 35,500+ page views, 1,000+ prospects, 45 qualified showings, and 7 bidders.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will fund a new home built for a family in need.

