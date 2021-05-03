Georgia Tech CIBER, UIBS & Equinix present - Global Trends in Digital Infrastructure
Free webinar on global digital infrastructure
The goal is to inform, bring investment, partnerships and businesses on a common platform and accelerate growth in key areas of science & technology, education, healthcare, Innovation, and research”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgia Tech CIBER, UIBS & Equinix present - Global Trends in Digital Infrastructure, May 6th, 2021 (1 pm – 5 pm EDT)
USA India Business Summit (UIBS) has a distinguished history of being the largest conference of its kind in the South–East USA. For last twelve years, UIBS and the Georgia Tech Center for International Business Education and Research (GT CIBER), a national center of excellence created in 1993, to promote US international competitiveness have hosted multiple events together.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced businesses to transform how they operate, driving extraordinary demand for digital service providers and a need for increased connectivity. Organizations that require additional infrastructure have struggled with this rapid shift in demand.
This virtual C Series Workshop will take a deep dive look at Global Trends in Digital Infrastructure with help from C level/Senior Executives and Experts. Five trends are impacting today’s digital transformation challenges increasing the need for interconnection.
• Digital Business • Urbanization • Cybersecurity • Data Volumes & Compliance • Business Ecosystems
May 6th workshop will begin with a keynote on “Global Trends in Digital Infrastructure” from Dr. Richard DeMillo, Chair, School of Cybersecurity and Privacy Charlotte B. and Roger C. Warren Chair of Computing Executive Director, Center for 21st Century Universities (C21U), Georgia Institute of Technology (GaTech). The author of over 100 articles, books, and patents, Dr. DeMillo’s research has spanned computer science and includes fundamental innovation in computer security, software engineering and mathematics. Prior to joining Georgia Tech, he was Hewlett-Packard’s first Chief Technology Officer, where he had worldwide responsibility for technology.
Keynote will be followed by three moderated Panel Sessions with C level/Senior Executives and Experts - Global Trends in Digital Infrastructure: Accelerating your digital transformation, Cyber Security as Part of Your Digital Edge Strategy and Architecture & Transforming Manufacturing IT:
Solving supply chain inefficiencies and lowering costs. Distinguished speakers of May 6th virtual event are -
Mr. Tanuj Raja, Global Head, Strategic Partnerships, Google Cloud; Mr. CB Velayuthan, Global Managing Director, Strategic Alliance, Equinix; Mr. Mark H Thomas, Managing Director and CIO, Evicore; Mr. Olli Junnila, CTO, Nokia
Ms. Lakshmi Sharma, Director, Product Management, Networking, Google Cloud
Mr. Flavio Villanustre, VP, Technology & CISO, RELX Distinguished Technologist, Lexis Nexis Risk Solutions Group; Mr. Michael Montoya, Chief Information Security Officer, Equinix; Mr. Ravi Venkatesan, Chief Technology Officer, Cantaloupe, Inc.
Mr. Irfan Khan, CEO and President, CLOUDSUFI; Mr. Chad Shaffer, Digitalization, Business Development Executive, Siemens; and Mr. Kyle Chien, Senior Manager, Segment Marketing, Equinix
Panel sessions will be moderated by Dr. John McIntyre, Professor of Management and International Affairs, Executive Director, Georgia Tech Center for International Business Education & Research Scheller College of Business, Ga Tech; Dr. Brian Canada, Chair, Department of Computer Science, Associate Professor of Computational Science University of South Carolina Beaufort (USCB) & Mr. Ani Agnihotri, Co-Founder and CEO, Marshall Automation America, Inc. Managing Partner, USIBRC & Chair, UIBS.
The goal of event organizers is to inform, bring investment, partnerships and businesses on a common platform and accelerate growth in key areas of science & technology, education, healthcare, Innovation, and research etc. Since 2010, UIBS has been organized with support of the Georgia Tech CIBER and several sponsoring and presenting partners. Major Strategic/Sponsoring partners in 2020 were Georgia Department of Economic Development, Metro Atlanta Chamber, Novelis Inc., ICICI Bank, Development Authority of Fulton County, Agile One & Georgia District Export Council.
Premier Presenting & Technology partner for this event is Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX). Equinix is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.
Registration for May 6th virtual event is available on a complimentary basis at - https://b.gatech.edu/3soNz2A. For RSVP, information about future programs and sponsorship opportunities, contact Ani@usaindiabusinesssummit.com
