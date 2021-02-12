Feb 24 - C Series Webinar with Christian Fischer - CEO & President, Georgia-Pacific LLC
Pre/Post Pandemic—Accelerated Corporate Transformation & Implications to Manufacturing, Consumer Trends and Global Markets.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feb. 24 | Georgia-Pacific President and CEO Christian Fischer to Kick Off Executive Webinar Series
USA India Business Summit (UIBS) has a distinguished history of being the largest conference of its kind in the South–East USA. For last twelve years, UIBS and the Georgia Tech Center for International Business Education and Research (GT CIBER), a national center of excellence created in 1993, to promote US international competitiveness have hosted multiple events together.
On February 24th, 2021; UIBS and GT CIBER are launching their “C” Series seminars virtually. This maiden event will feature Christian Fischer, President and CEO, Georgia-Pacific. Program will start virtually at 10 am with a keynote from Mr. Fischer titled as “Pre/Post Pandemic—Accelerated Corporate Transformation & Implications to Manufacturing, Consumer Trends and Global Markets.” Keynote will be followed by Fire-side Chat/Q&A with Dr. John McIntyre, Professor of Management and International Affairs, Scheller College of Business, Ga Tech & Executive Director, GT CIBER and Ani Agnihotri, Co-Founder & CEO, Marshall Automation America as well as Co-Founder of UIBS.
UIBS and GT CIBER “C” Series first webinar keynote speaker Christian Fischer was born and educated in Germany. Christian began his career with GP in Europe in 1989 as a market pulp sales manager and assumed his current role as president and CEO in 2017. Christian previously served as executive vice president of the packaging and cellulose segment, responsible for GP’s containerboard and kraft paper, corrugated packaging, bleached board and cellulose (pulp) businesses for seven years. After relocating from Europe to Atlanta in 1992, he advanced through the organization in market pulp and containerboard sales. He is involved in the forest products industry and serves on the board of The American Forest & Paper Association (AF&PA). He is also a member of the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce board of directors and recently joined The Board of Councilors for The Carter Center. In addition, Christian also serves as vice chairman of the board of Atlanta International School and personally supports several charitable organizations in the Atlanta area. In addition to English, you may hear Christian speaking German, Portuguese and Spanish fluently.
Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world’s leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose, specialty fibers, nonwoven fabrics, building products and related chemicals. Their familiar consumer brands include Quilted Northern®, Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Sparkle® and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world’s largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs more than 30,000 people directly and creates approximately 89,000 jobs indirectly.
Goal of event organizers is to inform, bring investment, partnerships and businesses on a common platform and accelerate growth in key areas of science & technology, education, healthcare, Innovation, and research etc. Since 2010, UIBS has been organized with support of the Georgia Tech CIBER and several sponsoring and presenting partners. Major Strategic/Sponsoring partners in 2020 were Georgia Department of Economic Development, Novelis Inc., ICICI Bank, Development Authority of Fulton County, Agile One & Georgia District Export Council.
Registration for this virtual event is available on a complimentary basis. For RSVP, information about future programs and sponsorship opportunities, contact Ani@usaindiabusinesssummit.com.
