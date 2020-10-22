New Featured Speakers for Georgia Tech Global Forum, India Summit - Register Now!
Georgia Tech Global Business Forum and USA India Business Summit to be held online on October 26 and 27ATLANTA, GA, USA, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA India Business Summit (UIBS) has a distinguished history of being the largest conference of its kind in the South–East USA and event is organized in conjunction with Georgia Tech Global Business Forum (GTGBF). On October 26 and 27 in 11th UIBS & 26th GTGBF over fifty C level global industry executives, Technology Experts, Senior Govt. Officials and partner representatives from the US, India, Israel, and France will participate. 2020 UIBS & GTGBF is being organized virtually for the first time and has a theme of “Global Advanced Industries: Accelerating Local Opportunities.” Registration for this virtual event is available at http://www.usaindiabusinesssummit.com/registration.php and media members can register on a complimentary basis.
Goal of event organizers is to inform, bring investment, partnerships and businesses on a common platform and accelerate growth in key areas of science & technology, education, healthcare, Innovation, and research etc. Since 2010, UIBS has been organized by UIII and the Georgia Tech CIBER, with support from sponsoring and presenting partners. Major Strategic/Sponsoring partners for this year are Georgia Deptt. of Economic Development, Novelis Inc., ICICI Bank, Development Authority of Fulton County, Agile One & Georgia District Export Council.
Focus areas of this year are - SE USA a Global Manufacturing Region; Innovation in the pandemic & post pandemic period; Cyber Security & IT Infrastructure; Reshoring & Nearshoring Global Supply Chains (after COVID-19); Healthcare and pharmaceuticals; COVID-19’s impact on Digital Transformation and its future and India Goes Global.
Dr. R.A. Mashelkar, Former Director General of Council of Scientific (Recipient of Padma Vibhushan awards), Dr. Swati V. Kulkarni, Consul General of India, Mr. Ravi Saligram, President & CEO, Newell Brands, Mr. Gerard Guyard, Chairman, Gravograph Limited, Mr. Stuart C. Countess, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia, Mr. Dev Ahuja, Senior Vice-President, and CFO, Novelis, Inc., Mr. CB Velayuthan, Global Managing Director, Strategic Alliance, EQUINIX, Ms. Nirupa Shankar, Executive Director, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, Mr. Alain Lafourcade, President, Fischer Connectors, North & South America, Mr. John “Jay” Neely III, Vice President, Law & Public Affairs, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation,
& Mr. Michael McCabe, Resident Director, Tata Sons, North America will be among the many distinguished speakers in 11th UIBS & 26th GTGBF.
Registration available at http://www.usaindiabusinesssummit.com/registration.php For more information and sponsorship opportunities, contact Program Co-Chair at Ani@usaindiabusinesssummit.com.
