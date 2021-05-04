Soft Robotics adds Applied Manufacturing Technologies to its Preferred System Integrator Program
EINPresswire.com/ -- Soft Robotics Preferred System Integrator Program is an initiative to help integrators win more business with its industry-leading technologies, including the mGrip™ modular gripping system and SoftAI™. SoftAI combined with 3D vision and mGrip, enables machine builders to deliver reliable, high-performance singulated and bulk picking solutions for applications that couldn’t previously be automated due to challenges with delicate, variable, or easily damaged objects.
Through this program, integrators will benefit from personalized application support, product training, and growth opportunities with Soft Robotics’ far-reaching network in the Food and Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods spaces. The program aims to solve difficult end-user automation problems by connecting members with trusted integrators that have proven track records of success.
“We're thrilled to have Applied Manufacturing Technologies as a Preferred System Integrator partner,” said Harley Green, Director of Business Development at Soft Robotics. “With Applied Manufacturing Technologies being an industry leader in robotics automation for over 30 years, they bring the right solution to each and every application to meet or exceed their customers’ expectations. Their knowledge and expertise along with their creativity for problem solving and dedication to their customers makes them an exciting and powerful partner for Soft Robotics."
“We are excited to partner with Soft Robotics as a Preferred System Integrator and to leverage their unique gripping technologies to further our application capabilities,” said Rick VandenBoom, Vice President - Sales and Application Engineering at Applied Manufacturing Technologies. “We continue to see the need for robotic solutions that can identify and pick up variable products in the warehouse, eCommerce, and food processing industries. To meet that challenge, we have chosen to partner with Soft Robotics because of their leading-edge robotic and vision technologies and strong industry reputation.”
About Soft Robotics
Soft Robotics is an industry-leading and award-winning technology company that designs and builds automated picking solutions using proprietary soft robotic grippers, 3D machine perception, and SoftAI™ artificial intelligence. The company’s transformational robotic automation solutions enable machine builders to solve the hardest piece picking problems in industries like food and beverage processing, consumer package goods and logistics. Soft Robotics is backed by leading venture capital firms and strategic investors that include Calibrate Ventures, Hyperplane Venture Capital, Material Impact, Scale Venture Partners, FANUC, ABB Technology Ventures, Honeywell Ventures, Tekfen Ventures, and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. Learn more at www.SoftRoboticsInc.com.
About AMT
Founded in 1989, Applied Manufacturing Technologies is an industry leader in robot automation engineering, manufacturing systems integration, and turnkey industrial controls globally. More than 120 experienced and highly-trained controls and automation engineers with over 1,250 combined years of experience are engaged in automation projects across an array of industries. With a deep bench of experienced, innovative automation engineers, consultants, and programmers, AMT assists customers with projects at any stage of development, from conceptualization and design to troubleshooting and expansion. From AMT’s Orion, Michigan headquarters, the company has engineered over 25,000 automation systems worldwide on 5,500 projects for over 600 customers. For more information, visit AMT’s website at www.appliedmfg.com.
