Attorney General Schmitt Statement on St. Louis County COVID-19 Restrictions

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt released the following statement in response to St. Louis County Executive Sam Page's announcement easing COVID-19 restrictions:

“To ensure that personal, economic, and religious freedoms are preserved in St. Louis County, the Attorney General’s Office sent a letter to St. Louis County on April 20th expressing our concerns with the Safer at Home order and its restrictions on St. Louis County residents. Following my warning about the trampling of individual liberties, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page reversed course and eased many restrictions today. We will continue to monitor this situation and will vigorously defend Missourians’ individual liberties in St. Louis County and across the state.”

